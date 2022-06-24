Ride to Pride With Clipper® on Your Phone

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Bay Area transit agencies encourage travelers going to San Francisco for Sunday's Pride parade or to participate in other Pride celebration events this weekend to:

Travel by train, bus or ferry

Beat the lines by putting a Clipper card on your mobile phone ahead of time

Visit clippercard.com for more information about using Clipper on your phone

Clipper this week added back-end processing capacity to prevent the loading delays experienced this past Monday by some of the San Francisco-bound travelers celebrating the Golden State Warriors' latest NBA championship.

Clipper is available for mobile phones through either Apple Pay or Google Pay. Clipper will waive the standard $3 new-card fee for customers who choose Clipper on their phone. The $3 fee will be charged to customers who opt for a traditional plastic card.

Adding a Clipper card to Google Pay, to an Apple iPhone 8 or later, or to an Apple Watch Series 3 or later is easy. Apple customers can add the card directly through Apple Wallet and load cash value with Apple Pay anytime, anywhere. Customers with Android system phones running Android 5 or later similarly can add the Clipper card directly through Google Pay and load cash value anytime, anywhere.

MTC is the transportation planning, funding and coordinating agency for the nine-county Area. MTC operates the Clipper system on behalf of the region's transit agencies.

