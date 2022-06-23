HD MADE DESIGNS NEW DYNAMIC MAYOR'S MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR NYC MAYOR'S OFFICE OF OPERATIONS

Enables Public To Track City Agency Performance Better Than Ever

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HD MADE, a New York-based branding and technology agency, announced they partnered with the New York City Mayor's Office of Operations to create the Dynamic Mayor's Management Report ( dmmr.nyc.gov ). Mayor Eric Adams launched the new online platform in April.

NYC DMMR Home/HD MADE (PRNewswire)

Every year, Operations releases the Mayor's Management Report, containing hundreds of pages of performance assessment data from each agency. They sought to make the information more accessible and easier for City agencies, elected officials, media, and the general public to understand.

HD MADE was brought on to perform product strategy, workflow assessment, and technology implementation for the initiative. To satisfy Ops' request, the DMMR needed to be able to handle thousands of KPIs from over fifty agencies, going back more than twenty years. It also needed to facilitate more nuanced analyses of agency performance.

HD MADE partnered with Practical Logix, a technology strategy and implementation firm, to analyze the massive backlog of data. Together, they focused on: 1) simplifying the user experience while making the metrics easier to understand; 2) maintaining data accuracy end-to-end; 3) enterprise-class architecture. They worked closely with Ops to analyze, triage, and standardize the data from their original sources for the new platform, building a "Headless" CMS system with a decoupled frontend connected through APIs for customization abilities not available on other public municipal reports.

"Previously, all of this data dating back to 1997 was hard to find and not searchable – making it difficult to see how the City was actually performing. This tool will make it easier to draw insights on NYC's performance and better understand how we coexist as New Yorkers," said Henry Lee, CCO of HD MADE.

The resulting DMMR is a user-friendly digital platform that offers unprecedented access to quantitative and qualitative information tracking the performance of each City agency. Key features include: 1) data by City Services, Agencies, their missions, services, and goals; 2) showcase KPIs for agencies; 3) ability to filter and view data through charts and tables; 4) ability to download filtered data; 5) KPI comparison tools; 6) support for publishing impactful stories; 7) a versatile admin CMS for managing data and content; 8) significantly improved performance and load time; 9) increased search engine visibility and ranking. Initiatives like housing, Vision Zero, and Small Business First are also highlighted.

"The Mayor's Office of Operations has done a tremendous job of carefully tabulating the data from the Agencies who participate in the MMR process for years. The new Dynamic MMR is a strategic and insightful tool that provides visibility for multiple audiences interested in the accountability of running the City," said CEO of Practical Logix, Sree Partha.

In the future, this transformation of performance reporting could become the national model for holding governments accountable through data.

HD MADE Inc. is a design-driven consulting, branding, storytelling, and technology agency founded by former ESPN executives Dan Chiu and Henry Lee in 2010. Purposely structured to be nimble, responsive, and senior-led, they specialize in helping clients refine their messaging, build digital products and platforms, and grow engagement. Their work uplifts non-profit & social impact, mobile & web apps, media, healthcare, and corporate initiatives including The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, National CAPACD, Coalition for Homeless, NASDAQ, Robin Hood, FanDuel, NYC Economic Development Corporation, MGM Studios, TMZ, Warner Bros., Omnicom Media Group and NYC Mayor's Office of Operations.

For additional information, visit hdmade.com .

Media Contacts:





Stephanie Geyer Evy Gonzales iprthings@gmail.com evygonzales@gmail.com

NYC DMMR City Services/HD MADE (PRNewswire)

NYC DMMR Indicators/HD MADE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HD Made