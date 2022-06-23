Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Audio Inbox" App

New Link In Bio App Brings Creators Closer to Audiences through Personalized Audio Recordings

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Audio Inbox, a new app that lets creators receive and sell personalized audio recordings to their followers directly from within their Link in Bio.

Audio Inbox on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

The Audio Inbox app creates a seamless experience for fans to send and receive personalized audio recordings from their favorite creators. Instead of filling out a form, fans record an audio message within the app for their request, provide their details, and place the order after submitting payment. Creators have seven days to respond to the audio message before a refund is issued.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Audio Inbox on the Koji App Store

How to Use Audio Inbox

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji