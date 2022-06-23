Capstreet-backed Credit Bureau Connection Bolsters Management Team with New CFO and Senior VP of Sales

CFO Vikram Arora and SVP of Sales Brett Petersen Aim to Drive CBC's Expansion

FRESNO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Bureau Connection ("CBC" or "the Company"), a provider of credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, announced several additions to its management team. Joining CBC are seasoned executives Vikram Arora as Chief Financial Officer and Brett Petersen as Senior Vice President of Sales. CBC is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"Building out the management team with seasoned industry executives was a top priority for me when I joined CBC, and I couldn't have found better partners in Vikram and Brett," said David Carner, CEO of CBC. "Vikram has a strong background in growing businesses, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Brett's prior experience scaling and modernizing sales organizations will be invaluable as we look to expand upon CBC's already strong organic growth. I'm pleased to welcome Vikram and Brett to CBC."

Mr. Arora has more than 15 years of corporate finance experience, with a focus on technology and finance companies. He most recently served as Vice President, Finance at Planview, Inc., a global provider of resource management tools. Mr. Arora previously spent six years at NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in consumer transaction technologies, where he was CFO of the Global Enterprise, Merchandising and Supply Chain (GEMS) Division. He also held senior finance roles of increasing responsibility at Retalix USA, Inc. (acquired by NCR Corp.). He received Master of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Texas, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Bombay.

Mr. Petersen is a proven sales leader with more than 25 years of technology and compliance product experience. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at GIACT, a consumer reporting agency that provides customer intelligence for payment risk mitigation, which is now part of Refinitiv and owned by the London Stock Exchange. Previously, he spent 20 years at Thomson Reuters in various sales and sales management roles spanning both the legal and compliance markets. Mr. Petersen holds a Bachelor's degree in marketing from Colorado State University.

"CBC sits at an interesting intersection of finance and technology, two areas in which I have deep experience," said Mr. Arora. "I look forward to working closely with David, Brett and the entire management team as we strive to deliver on our growth plans."

"CBC is poised to expand the reach of its extensive compliance solutions, and I'm excited about the opportunities ahead," said Mr. Petersen.

"Credit and compliance solutions remain a top priority for dealers today, and with the appointments of David, Vikram and Brett, we have strengthened CBC's management team with leaders who have long histories of building businesses and driving growth," said Adrian Guerra, Partner at Capstreet.

About CBC

CBC offers credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. CBC's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.creditbureauconnection.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue FrameworkTM to accelerate growth and profitability, and creating long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

