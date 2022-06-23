BT and Factor Break New Ground with Expanded Partnership

Multi-year arrangement helps BT Legal 'connect for good' with its global stakeholders, clients, and suppliers

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor, the leader in solutions for complex legal work at scale, announced today it has renewed and expanded its long-term relationship with BT, the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions.

Factor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Factor) (PRNewswire)

Together, Factor and BT are defining the way complex legal work gets done for modern companies.

The relationship, which commenced in 2013, was founded on what was, at the time, a forward-thinking LPO model, shifting some lower complexity contracting to a more process-driven, outsourced model. Since then, it has evolved into a deeply integrated partnership, with Factor lawyers averaging nearly 7 years' experience, and working directly with the BT in-house legal and business teams.

"Together, Factor and BT take the next step in defining the way complex legal work gets done for modern companies. Contracts serve as an essential part of organizations like BT in their relationships with global clients and suppliers. Our partnership with BT enables them to drive higher performance through speed and effectiveness in a way that delivers a better customer experience," said Varun Mehta, CEO, Factor.

With this renewal, Factor will expand upon its existing partnership with BT Legal, leading commercial contracting for procurement and sales across all four of BT's customer facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Openreach. Supporting BT from two Factor centres of excellence in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Wroclaw, Poland, Factor's team handles a broad spectrum of commercial legal work including purchasing, licensing, sponsorship, and enterprise customer agreements. Also, Factor is now providing multi-lingual experienced lawyers, supporting BT negotiations in French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

"We've been really impressed by the legal knowledge of the Factor team and their enthusiasm to move up the value chain and get involved in more complex matters. BT sees Factor as an extension of our team, having people who are integrated with a sense of ownership and accountability has made such a difference," says Leeanne Whaley, Legal Director, Digital and Procurement, BT. "When Factor is supporting a legal matter our stakeholders for all intents and purposes are dealing with BT Legal. Our standards are high, and Factor has demonstrated that it can meet those expectations."

The renewal signals a more deeply integrated, self-managed service, enabled by Factor Empowered Negotiators, who act as an extension of BT's in-house team without being limited to playbooked work. As a result, Factor leads on more complex work with fewer escalations, allowing BT Legal to dedicate more focus to strategic advisory work.

Factor is also responsible for continuously introducing further efficiencies for BT Legal, such as reducing the amount of contracting needed by facilitating self-service, standardizing, or improving processes and leveraging new technologies to accelerate time to market, enhance client experience, and reduce risk.

"We are always striving for both continuous improvement and innovation, and the partnership with Factor is an integral part of that agenda," said Sabine Chalmers, Group General Counsel, Company Secretary and Director of Regulatory Affairs, BT Global.

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.

About Factor

Factor is the leader in solutions for complex legal work at scale, ranging from deadline-driven regulatory projects to long-term managed services. Factor combines expert legal resourcing and market know-how of Traditional Law, with the process efficiency, smart legal technology, and data-driven project management of New Law to bridge a huge gap in the market. The company is comprised of more than 600 lawyers, legal specialists, technologists, and process consultants with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Belfast, and Poland. Factor is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more information, go to https://www.factor.law or LinkedIn .

