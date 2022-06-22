Office Coffee Service Market to Rise 24% Annually through 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2022, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer habits. Packaged Facts found in its May 2022 survey that 27% of consumers still report working from home full-time more often compared to pre-COVID-19-schedules, while 23% of consumers report working from home part-time more often than they did before the pandemic.

Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts) (PRNewswire)

Many offices have now reopened for employees who choose to work in the office full-time or part-time. Some companies are also beginning to bring all their remote employees back to the office in 2022, or will in 2023, on a full-time or part-time basis, so there will soon be a greater need for office coffee service than during the worst parts of the pandemic.

The U.S. office coffee service (OCS) market is projected to expand at an average rate of 24% annually, reaching $4.4 billion in 2026 from a historically low 2021 base, due to both returns to the office and rising prices. Gains will follow the pandemic-induced bust of sales in 2020 and 2021 when most office workers began to work from home full-time or part-time, as reported by Packaged Facts' new report Office Coffee Service in the U.S.: Market Trends and Opportunities

However, working from home is here to stay. Some companies are reducing the size of their office layouts in anticipation of a permanent decline in the number of employees present on-site at any given time. Still, with the increasing view that offices are places for collaboration instead of solo work that can be done at home, more offices are realigning to include spaces to accommodate such work. Since casual conversations are often done around snack and coffee spaces, this presents an opportunity for office coffee suppliers to outfit such spaces for collaboration.

Though the industry often uses the "office coffee service" (OCS) label, OCS providers should look to the work-from-home market and companies that require most employees to work on-site based on job duties (e.g., hospitals, manufacturers, warehouses) for a new base of sales.

Additionally, there are opportunities for value gains by marketing more value-added coffee service options (including trendy beverages preferred by younger workers) to entice employees to come into the office more often.

This report:

provides a market size and forecast for office coffee service, along with sales by product category, brewer placement share by brewer marketer, coffee consumption and pricing trends, and single-cup revenue and pricing trends

identifies opportunities and challenges central to the growth of office coffee service, including the importance of coffee to workplace productivity and morale; the potential costs associated with keeping coffee-drinking employees on-site; and coffeehouse chain performance trends

analyzes consumer coffee use trends by type and coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by coffee maker type and brand

assesses at-home coffee habits, including whether coffee is made at home or purchased outside of the home, type of coffee consumed, and method used to make coffee

analyzes the relationship among at-home and at-work coffee habits of employed adults, including:

assesses workplace coffee importance, satisfaction, and attitudes, including the importance employed adults give to coffee attributes and their satisfaction with those attributes in the workplace

analyzes workplace coffee attitudes, including coffee as productivity tool, coffee as workplace perk, the cost of workplace coffee, and workplace coffee expectations

analyzes the foodservice and office coffee service strategies of leading providers, including Aramark, Compass Group/Canteen Vending Services, Farmers Brothers, First Choice Coffee Services, Keurig Dr Pepper, Red Diamond , Royal Cup, Sodexo, Starbucks, and Westrock Coffee Holdings

covers trends and themes such as generational differentiation, the premium trend, coffee type and variety expansion, brewer variety and versatility expansion, and product and services expansion

Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior are examined as pertaining to food/beverage and diet choice. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed in a broad sense, as well as in the context of coffee and the workplace.

The reasons for, and implications of, shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of present and future market opportunities.

Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.

For more information see the Office Coffee Service in the U.S.: Market Trends and Opportunities report page.

Particular attention is dedicated to the market impact of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: cgangloff@marketresearch.com

Report Purchases: jmiller@marketresearch.com

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@marketresearch.com

Related Links

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Packaged Facts