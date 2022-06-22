Insider tops all charts as the #1 Leader in G2's Summer'22 report with the highest possible scores and outplays all vendors in AI-led cross-channel journey orchestration

Insider tops all charts as the #1 Leader in G2's Summer'22 report with the highest possible scores and outplays all vendors in AI-led cross-channel journey orchestration

Insider, a single platform for delivering personalized, cross-channel customer experiences, helps 1200+ leading enterprise brands and high-growth startups including Samsung, GAP, Santander, Vodafone, IKEA, Clarins, Madeira Madeira, Marks & Spencer, Virgin, Burger King, Toyota, Santander, Puma, Singapore Airlines, CNN, Lenovo, and MAC accelerate digital growth by connecting data across channels, predicting future behavior with AI, and individualizing experiences to deliver the fastest time to value.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider announced that it has topped the charts as a Leader in Personalization Engines, Mobile Marketing, Personalization, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Customer Journey Analytics, and E-commerce Personalization for the 22nd quarter in a row on the recently released G2 Summer 2022 Report. With 100% of its users giving a first-rate score of 4 or 5, the company achieved an average user satisfaction score of 4.7/5 on G2 where a staggering 85% of users rated Insider 5 stars.

Loved by customers, backed by analysts — Insider is firmly positioning itself as the #1 Leader everywhere

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the go-to destination for unbiased user reviews and user satisfaction scores. G2's Summer'22 report clearly highlights the love and admiration that users have for Insider with 96% of users stating that they would love to recommend the product. Additionally, 98% users speak highly of Insider's visionary product roadmap and believe that it's evolving in the right direction.

After being recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment, Insider is firmly positioning itself as a top leader in the marketing software industry.

Insider outplays all vendors with the highest overall scores and the fastest time to value

This quarter, Insider topped the charts on numerous grid reports and Index Reports compared to other players with the highest scores on 14 indexes— including Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index, and Implementation Index.

Insider continues to earmark its leadership position by focusing on building industry-first solutions that help enterprise brands and high-growth startups scale rapidly — realizing ROI significantly faster.

Insider offers the fastest time to value, up to 3X faster compared to other players owing to its fast integration, industry-specific best practices across 26 countries, growth consultation, and localized support that helps customers bypass the trial and error phase and realize ROI much faster.

Across G2 grids, Insider scored highest across 65 key capabilities attributing to their industry-leading product launches and innovative roadmap. Their customer-centric vision and continuous investment in fool-proof technology have helped in scaffolding their leadership position.

Leading in Optimization with the highest score of 96%

Insider is well ahead of players like WebEngage (93%), Emarsys (91%), MoEngage (90%), Braze (88%), and CleverTap (87%) based on user scores for optimization.

The company is leading the cross-channel space, focusing on continuously improving their platform with advanced capabilities. In fact, they focus on building unique features such as AI-led next best channel prediction to help brands craft 1:1 experiences on a user's preferred channels and A/B winner auto-selection to help marketers design frictionless, auto-optimized customer journeys.

"Insider helped us improve our CTR by 34.16% thanks to the highly engaging recommendations we could display on top of the site. Working with Insider, we began A/B testing ad campaigns for maximum impact."

Digital Marketing Director, Costco

Winning in Personalized Messaging with a score of 97%

Having a mobile-first and messaging-first approach to cross-channel marketing, Insider leads the personalized messaging capability compared to notable players like Bloomreach (92%), Emarsys (91%), WebEngage (87%), MoEngage (87%), and Salesforce (80%).

This quarter, Insider announced new and exciting features for the hottest messaging channel, WhatsApp, helping marketers design shoppable conversational experiences that convert. With Insider's WhatsApp personalization suite, brands can recover lost revenue using cart abandonment messages, uplift sales using price alerts, improve revenue and AOV using personalized promotions, and much more.

Insider is building strong cross-channel capabilities that offer seamless individualized experiences using hyper-segmentation and dynamic content across channels like web, mobile, email, WhatsApp, SMS, web push, and more to deliver highly consistent and relevant customer experiences across these channels.

Insider facilitates the buying journey, improves loyalty, and drives incremental ROI by helping brands craft connected and more meaningful journeys on the customers' most preferred channels powered by connected user data and engagement insights.

See how MAC Cosmetics achieved 17.2X ROI using Insider's cross-channel journey orchestration.

"Insider has built a suite of highly powerful products that have propelled us towards great growth across all the metrics we had our eyes on - page views, new user acquisition, and clicks. Using the cart reminder function from Insider's web suite has given us a tremendous uplift in cart recovery, while InStory has improved our product discovery by leaps and bounds. We have seen higher AOV and increased product page views since the implementation."

E-Commerce Sales Director, IKEA

Securing the highest score of 93% in AI-led led capabilities and Predictive Modeling

Insider leads the game in predictive modeling compared to players like Bloomreach (89%), Emarsys (88%), Klaviyo (85%), Segment (73%), and Tealium (67%).

With its most extensive set of predictive algorithms, Insider allows marketers to hyper-target and orchestrate high-performing individualized experiences based on 'likelihood to open' to maximize open rates, likelihood to unsubscribe to avoid spamming, likelihood to engage to uplift engagement, and much more.

See how Pierre Cardin reduced cost per acquisition by 67% and U.S. Polo Assn. boosted return on ad spend by 135% with predictive segments.

#1 choice in Customer Data Platforms (CDP) with a satisfaction score of 98%

Earlier this year, Insider was ranked as the #1 leader on the IDC MarketScape Report for Customer Data Platforms. The company also stood out as a leader on the Customer Data Platforms grid in G2's Summer'22 report, ahead of other players like Bloomreach (91%), Segment (89%), Emarsys (88%), and Tealium (66%).

Insider's CDP helps brands connect and consolidate customer data from millions of customer data points across online and offline channels and leverage this data to create highly individualized experiences across channels to drive higher ROI.

Insider's actionable CDP can help marketers get a sense of direction on how to activate the user data to retain customers better by placing them at the forefront. Their CDP Use Case Explorer tool is an exhaustive guide for marketers to extract the maximum out of the customer data.

"We're using Insider's best-in-class customer data platform and action layer to craft personalized experiences that reach customers where they want our brand to be. Insider has all the makings to stitch together scattered anonymous and known data into actionable customer data profiles."

Head of Digital, Renault

Get in touch with Insider's growth consultants for a personalized demo to discover how Insider can help you overcome your toughest growth challenges.

Explore Insider's success stories with the world's top enterprise brands.

About Insider

Insider helps global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Insider strongly differentiates from other providers with its extensive set of digital channels including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS and more. With advanced AI-powered capabilities, Insider helps marketers orchestrate perfect customer journeys and predict the next best channel for each individual, continuously improving its platform with future-proof technologies. Learn more: useinsider.com

