High Life Farms to Match $100k in donations to Blue Star Service Dogs

CHESANING, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms today announced a round-up donation campaign for Blue Star Service Dogs. Customers at participating dispensaries will have the option to "round up" at the register to donate, with High Life Farms matching all donations up to a $100,000 through the month of July.

"High Life Farms has always taken a healing-focused approach to what we do. We're thrilled to be able to extend that healing into the community with Blue Star Service Dogs to help Veterans, Incarcerated people, and of course, the dogs in the shelters." says, Ben Celani, Co-Owner & Director of Cultivation at Highlife Farms.

"This grant will benefit the organization by securing the rescue of ten more dogs and accepting ten more veterans into the program. This level of support will allow us to continue our mission providing not only service dog & training, but a sense of purpose, developing trust, and a path to heal invisible wounds. This will save lives." Says Christna Myran, Executive Director of Blue Star Service Dogs. "If the full match is met, we will also save our Training Center that has foundation issues and deterioration of the external structure as well as make long needed upgrades for the benefit of our teams at train here."

Blue Star Service Dogs vets dogs from shelters to be part of a prison education program, where certified trainers work with incarcerated persons to train therapy dogs into certified therapy animals. These dogs are then matched and provided at no cost to veterans suffering from PTSD & TBI. For More Information on BSSD or to donate directly: https://www.bluestarservicedogs.org/our-programs

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/.

