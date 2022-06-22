Enhanced Connection System from Amphenol Features Quick Lock and Press-to-Release Design

ePower-Lite Mini, rated to 30 A, is a low-cost alternative for EV customers

ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its ePower-Lite line to include a 2-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A. This connector was created as a low-cost alternative for EV customers.

Technical Specifications

Secondary locking design

Rated to 30A

Operating voltage of 600V AC / 800V DC

2-pole connector features HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance

UL 94V-0 flammability rating

IP67 rating when mated

Minimum of 100 mating cycles

Designed for use in electric vehicles, hybrid cars and heavy equipment/forklifts, as well as by PDU, MCU and OBC manufacturers, the ePower-Lite Mini has an operating voltage of 600V AC / 800V DC. Specific applications include, the PTC (positive temperature coefficient), PDU (power distribution unit), MCU (motor control unit), battery packs and Battery charging.

These robust connectors feature a lightweight plastic shell and compact design to provide weight and space savings in vehicle design. They also include HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance.

The connectors are touch-proof and feature a straight version plug for easy mating, as well as a 4 key/keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The ePower-Lite Mini can be mated at least 100 times.

This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 rating when mated, and an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.

