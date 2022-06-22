CGI Federal engages with its federal customers to transform Momentum® Acquisitions

FAIRFAX, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with customer-centric digital transformation trends across government, CGI Federal announced today that it is creating a reimagined user experience for Momentum® Acquisitions, a module of CGI Federal's ERP solution, Momentum. A collaborative effort with its federal customers, the enhanced Momentum Acquisitions module will include a restyled user interface, new features and expanded capabilities, all anchored by a human-centered experience approach and informed by federal customer input.

"We are thrilled to partner with our federal customers in creating the newest version of this mission-critical solution," stated John B. Owens II, Senior Vice President and Enterprise Solutions Group lead at CGI Federal. "Our development approach is always grounded in listening to our users, so we can create a product that is not only uniquely tailored to the federal government's acquisition and compliance needs, but also enables federal contracting professionals to do their jobs more efficiently. These objectives are especially pertinent in today's federal acquisition environment where there are growing policy requirements and a shrinking workforce."

As one of the few purpose-built ERP solutions available to the federal market, CGI's Momentum Acquisitions module will provide a more tailored, easy-to-use experience for federal contracting professionals. CGI works side-by-side with federal acquisition and contracting professionals within the Momentum Acquisitions community to create solutions that help them address day-to-day contract challenges, allowing them to focus on higher value mission-centric work. Currently, CGI's Momentum Acquisitions supports approximately 10,000 federal users across three branches of government. Key users include the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which recently deployed the solution at the National Cemetery Administration.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2021 reported revenue of C$12.13 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.