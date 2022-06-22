Acclaimed Grammy Award-Winning Audio Engineer, Executive and Producer Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton Joins Long Island University's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Award Winning and Chart-Topping Engineer Will Serve as Director of Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production Program

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University today announced Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and producer Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton has joined the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment as Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program.

The Roc Nation School and Young Guru also announced a full-tuition scholarship to be awarded to one highly qualified student. Apply for the scholarship today by visiting apply.liu.edu/rn.

Keaton is an accomplished music producer, record executive, audio engineer and DJ who works with the music industry's top artists, spanning from JAY-Z to Rihanna to Mariah Carey. He has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, and in 2019 Keaton won a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for mixing the album Everything Is Love by The Carters.

Keaton co-founded and co-leads the label Jamla, which houses Grammy nominated and critically acclaimed lyricist Rapsody, and newcomers Reuben Vincent and Ian Kelly.

"Education is a valuable platform to show talented students how to navigate the music industry, preserve music history, and share their culture with the world," Keaton said. "Joining the Roc Nation School is an incredible opportunity to offer my experience as a guide for up-and-coming artists and producers."

Keaton previously served on the faculty of the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music as an artist-in-residence and has lectured at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Music and Emory University.

"The Roc Nation School is the premier destination for the next generation of professionals in the music industry who have the opportunity to learn directly from top executives and artists," said Long Island University President Kimberly Cline. "We are thrilled to welcome Young Guru to the Roc Nation School's leadership team. His decades of experience and expertise in the music business will be an incredible asset to the school."

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment offers undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; and vocal performance. It also offers a BS, MS and PhD in sports management.

Keaton joins a growing roster of exceptional artists and industry elites such as super producer 9th Wonder, visiting professor and artist in residence at the Roc Nation School, who teaches courses in hip-hop history and the making of an album.

The Roc Nation School Speaker Series features nationally and internationally recognized speakers who are invited based on their expertise and accomplishments providing Roc Nation School students with incredible opportunities to interact with these global leaders. Recent speakers include:

Andrew Gould : VP, Music Publishing, Roc Nation

Adam Silver : NBA Commissioner

Don Garber : MLS Commissioner

Desiree Perez : CEO, Roc Nation

Michael Rubin : Executive Chairman, Fanatics; 76ers Partner

Keith Sheldon : President, Hard Rock

Bernadette McGlade : Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner

Jon Platt : CEO, Sony Music Publishing

Adam Petrick : Global Director of Brand and Marketing, Puma

Roc Nation Hope Scholarships provide 25% of enrolled students with full tuition and individualized support and mentorship. The Roc Nation Hope Scholars are selected from a pool of academically competitive, first-time freshmen with the highest need.

International sportswear brand PUMA announced the establishment of the PUMA Hope Scholarship Fund for students in the Roc Nation school. Previous scholarship opportunities have also been sponsored by NBA Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and artist Megan Thee Stallion.

About Roc Nation

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Robinson Cano, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

