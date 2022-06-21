Quest Analytics to Attend and Speak at AHIP 2022

Chairman Roger Holstein to present on health equity, substantial disparities in care and ways health plans can ensure equal access to care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, today announced that the company will attend AHIP 2022. At the conference, Quest Analytics will share new features and functionalities in their Quest Enterprise Services platform that ensure compliance with new network adequacy and provider directory accuracy requirements.

In addition, Quest Analytics' Chairman Roger Holstein will speak about health equity and what health plans can do to ensure that access to care is, in fact, equal access. The session entitled, "Can we transform health plan networks into health equity networks," will take place on Wednesday, June 22, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT as part of the Data, Analytics, and Actionable Intelligence track.

The presentation explores the substantial disparities in health outcomes amongst racial and socially disadvantaged populations. Disparities which are not, in fact, due to race nor individual choices, but largely due to systemic racial bias, social determinants and the historical policies which led to them. His presentation will address the following questions: 1) what is health equity? 2) do today's health plan networks improve health disparities or potentially and inadvertently reinforce them? and 3) what can health plans and providers do to ensure that access to care reduces health inequities?

"We have known about disparities in health outcomes for a very long time, and while there have been recent improvements in access to health care via the ACA—these disparities still exist and in most cases, are not improving," said Roger Holstein, Chairman, Quest Analytics. "I believe that health plans and health systems are the foundation of improving health equity— and my talk explores ways to ensure that access to care, is to the best of our ability, equal access to care to improve health and outcomes for all Americans."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' access to quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

About Roger Holstein

Roger Holstein is Chairman, Quest Analytics and is also a Managing Director at Vestar, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm. For more than 30 years, Roger has been a transformative force leading healthcare into the digital age, empowering consumers and physicians alike with transparent access to the information they need to make informed decisions. He has led investments in healthcare information companies, including Quest Analytics, Healthgrades, Press Ganey and Friday Health Plans. In addition, Roger serves on the Board of Directors of Progyny and Mercury Healthcare. From 1997-to 2005, Roger served as CEO, President or Director of WebMD and helped establish it as the leading source of healthcare information for consumers and professionals. From 1991 to1996, Roger was a member of the Office of the President at Medco, where he helped create the business of prescription benefit management. Prior to that, he served as a senior executive at MCI, Warner Amex Cable and Grey Advertising. Roger began his career as the Director of Marketing—and Public Address Announcer—for the Spirits of St. Louis Basketball Team in the ABA. Roger holds a BA, with distinction, from Swarthmore College.

