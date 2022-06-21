Norton and National PTA Launch New and Improved 'The Smart Talk' Tool to Help Families Stay Cyber Safe

Reimagined Tool Available in English and Spanish Features New Content and Adds Accessibility for Neurodiverse Users

TEMPE, Ariz. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), and National PTA, the oldest and largest child advocacy association in America, today announced enhancements to The Smart Talk, a family-focused online safety tool, to further champion inclusivity and provide families with the resources they need to live their digital lives safely and empower children to become responsible digital citizens.

"We're proud to partner with National PTA to reimagine The Smart Talk and reach even more families with cybersecurity education and training that honors the ways they communicate best," said Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Government Affairs at NortonLifeLock. "We all know technology is a ubiquitous part of life – especially for kids' educational and social development, made so apparent with remote learning during the pandemic – and as our children and their use of devices grows, we want to empower parents as they navigate those Cyber Safety discussions with their children at every stage."

Young children are increasingly joining and using social media platforms. A recent NortonLifeLock survey conducted by The Harris Poll found that 52% of parents of 5-8-year-olds and 72% of parents of 9-12-year-olds allow their children to have their own social media accounts, despite most networks regulating use to those 13 and older. It has never been more important to help families have open dialogues about online safety and device usage.

Since 2015, Norton and National PTA have collaborated on The Smart Talk. The free, interactive online resource that lets families set healthy tech limits together has been reimagined with key updates that champion inclusivity, including:

Updates based on real feedback from focus groups to help ensure the tool works for families from all different backgrounds, beliefs and abilities.

Availability of the tool in Spanish, translated by native Spanish speakers.

Changes to help make the tool more accessible for neurodiverse users.

The relaunched tool also includes content and user experience improvements, including:

Content addressing newer technology and platforms, such as TikTok and other emerging apps.

Tailored content so that kids get different and more age-appropriate questions.

Modules for families to choose specific areas and key topics to focus on.

"Norton and PTA share a commitment to empowering families with the tools and education they need to maintain their digital safety," said Anna King, President of National PTA. "We look forward to helping many more families keep up with technology while staying safe as a result of our new, reimagined 'The Smart Talk,' which has been transformed based on extensive research and feedback to be a more inclusive, engaging and helpful resource."

For more information about the updates to The Smart Talk, visit https://thesmarttalk.org/#/.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com .

About National PTA

National PTA comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

