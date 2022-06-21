LM Funding America, Inc. to Participate in the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, June 23rd at 10 A.M. EDT

TAMPA, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMFA), a technology-based specialty finance company offering unique funding solutions to community associations that has expanded into the cryptocurrency mining business, announced today that Company CEO Bruce M. Rodgers has been invited to present at the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Please join us for the upcoming conference on Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets. The event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several public and private companies, moderated by Maxim Group Research Analysts. Areas of focus include: the impact of rising rates on the value of bitcoin, NFTs, and other digital assets, future market opportunities and development around collectables and gaming, emerging regulation around crypto assets and trading, as well as the application of NFTs and the metaverse to personal identity.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Panel Topics

10:00 a.m. EDT – Exchanges Platform

11:00 a.m. EDT – Mining

12:00 p.m. EDT – Gaming & Metaverse

1:00 p.m. EDT – NFTs Platform

2:00 p.m. EDT – NFTs Creative

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company's New Neighbor Guaranty™ program. The company is also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Important factors which could materially affect our results and our future performance include, without limitation, our ability to implement our plan to develop and grow a cryptocurrency mining business specializing in Bitcoin, our ability to purchase defaulted consumer receivables at appropriate prices, competition to acquire such receivables, our dependence upon third party law firms to service our accounts, our ability to obtain funds to purchase receivables, ability to manage growth or declines in the business, changes in government regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on our defaulted consumer receivables, the impact of class action suits and other litigation, our ability to keep our software systems updated to operate our business, our ability to employ and retain qualified employees, our ability to establish and maintain internal accounting controls, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, deterioration in economic conditions, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry which may have a negative impact on a debtor's willingness to pay the debt we acquire, as well as other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

