Johnson Controls Celebrates Second Year of Its $15M Community College Partnership Program by Welcoming in 10 New Schools

MILWAUKEE , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the participants selected for the Johnson Controls 2022 Community College Partnership Program. This year, the program will provide $1 million in philanthropic funding to nine community colleges across the United States, as well as the program's first Canadian institution, a total of 10 schools. Johnson Controls is committed to supporting the career pathways of historically underrepresented groups to foster the next generation of innovators and leaders who will—literally—build our sustainable future.

"After a successful and rewarding first year, we are proud to welcome our next cohort of schools into the Community College Partnership Program and continue our efforts in transforming students' lives as they pave the future of sustainable infrastructure," said Katie McGinty, chief sustainability officer and president, Johnson Controls Foundation at Johnson Controls. "As a healthy buildings leader for well over a century, we are thrilled to share our expertise with these community colleges and help support their mission to educate these emerging leaders in their fields though digitally advanced training. The next generation of technicians will be mission-critical in realizing the ambitious infrastructure projects that will create a healthier community and planet."

Community College Partnership Program Reaches New Heights

Introduced in 2021, the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program seeks to enroll and graduate students from historically underrepresented groups in local community college programs with a long-term goal of employment in well-paying jobs. Over a span of five years, Johnson Controls will fund $15 million to nonprofit community colleges in support of their HVAC, fire, security and digital academic programs. In addition to the initial investment they receive, each college is eligible for a renewal grant for three years, allowing them to expand and serve future students.

The 10 recipients receiving grants this year are in cities where Johnson Controls has a significant consumer base and employee presence. Funding for each community college differs based on its needs; in general, colleges will use the grants for the programs, personnel and equipment necessary to recruit and retain students and ensure they are successful in completion of a certificate or degree program. Local Johnson Controls employees in each market serve as volunteer educators and mentors, providing students with counseling and real-world experiences. The mentoring is directly incorporated into various college programs and provides a pathway for student internships and entry-level opportunities at Johnson Controls.

"I believe that anyone can accomplish anything they set their mind to, with determination," said Joseluis, who was awarded a scholarship for the HVAC program at Lone Star College in Texas as part of the first cohort of the program. "I believe that I will accomplish my goal because I want this more than anything. The fact that Johnson Controls believes in me by investing in my growth is another reason for me to keep pushing forward. Thank you for the aid."

Currently, Johnson Controls is in the process of evaluating renewal grants totalling almost $1M from the 2021 cohort of 10 community colleges that were in the inaugural year of the program.

Narrowing the Skilled Labor Gap

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 8 million skilled labor jobs went unfilled during the pandemic. About half have been filled, but an estimated 4 million vacancies remain in industries responsible for more transportation, construction and mechanical needs nationwide. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly one-fourth of the manufacturing workforce is 55 or older; as they age and retire, there are not enough young people entering the trades to fill their positions. Filling these vacancies to support a healthy industry will take commitment and expertise across generations.

"At Johnson Controls, we strive to provide students with appropriate insights, mentorship and knowledge to empower them to move forward with a successful career in building technology," said Nate Manning, president of Building Solutions in North America. "We will continue steering our efforts and initiatives toward preparing the next generation for a rewarding and sustainable career path that will have a lasting impact on the future of green buildings."

With nearly 40% of the world's energy-related carbon emissions stemming from the buildings construction industry, building infrastructure is increasingly focusing on smart, connected technology, making the industry the new frontier for life- and world-changing sustainability careers.

In addition to the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, the company has developed and supported a range of initiatives to encourage STEAM skills throughout the educational journey, including, but not limited to:

Partnership with the STEM 101 program, which bridges the STEM career awareness gap for students through the development of competency-based career exploration and skill-based resources, which connects learners to the in-demand career pathway.

Completing eight HVAC labs, with three in progress for fall 2022 and nine in development for 2022-2023.

"Train the Trainer" programs to assist client instructors, assistants and students with lab equipment, curriculum, job-specific courses and performance support tools.

Johnson Controls grants schools the funding they need to bridge the industry's skilled labor gap by creating a pipeline of future buildings experts, ultimately spurring economic development on a local and national level. Johnson Controls is investing in the future of smart, healthy and sustainable buildings one student at a time.

To learn more about Johnson Controls' strategic approach to philanthropy and volunteerism, please visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/community.

