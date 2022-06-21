GOSSÍ JEWELS LAUNCHES ONLINE IN UNITED STATES

New, LA-Based Jewelry Line Prides Itself on Unique Pieces that are Hand-Picked, Hand-Crafted and Ethically Sourced

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gossí Jewels, founded by Anoush Pogossian, launched its new, distinctly curated jewelry collection today. Inspired by generations of jewelers in her family, Pogossian tells her own story through the gems she hand-picks, pieces she hand-crafts and materials she ethically sources.

Gossí Jewels utilizes top-grade materials from the most reputable dealers who ensure ethical and equitable practices. Each piece is always handmade, so no two pieces are identical. You can stack, layer and just have fun with the variety of high-quality bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings with ease of mind knowing that each piece is created to last a lifetime.

"Gossí Jewels has been my passion project for life. It's always been my dream to create beautiful, elegant pieces that are crafted with love, curated with taste and worn with character," said Anoush Pogossian, Founder of Gossí Jewels. "This is more than just a business for me, but rather an investment into myself and ensuring that my customers feel beautiful and supercharged when styling and stacking any piece. I'm so excited for this launch and growing my customer base in the US and beyond."

As a mom who cherishes her family and designs mindfully, Anoush hopes that those who enjoy her pieces can pass them down to their friends and family. Gossí Jewels was created with the Pogossian family name in mind.

Gossí Jewels is available for online purchase and delivery in the United States. For more information, visit www.gossijewels.com. For email inquiries and collaboration, reach out to support@gossijewels.com.

ABOUT GOSSÍ JEWELS

Gossí Jewels, founded in Los Angeles in 2019 by Anoush Pogossian, is a luxury jewelry collection inspired by generations of jewelers and a passion for hand-crafted and beautifully gemmed pieces. Available for online purchase and delivery across the United States, Gossí Jewels hand-designs and manufactures unique rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces that elevate any outfit and mood during various types of occasions. Gossí Jewels has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly and ethically sourcing materials to create authentic, one-of-a-kind pieces that are not identical to each other.

