Fashion Forward: Sandals® Resorts Uniforms Get The Stan Herman Touch

~Iconic Fashion Designer Collaborates with Resort Staff to Develop a Modern Collection Fit for the Caribbean~

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute fashion meets hospitality, as Sandals Resorts continues its 40th Anniversary celebrations by commissioning renowned fashion designer Stan Herman to reimagine the uniforms across its illustrious resort portfolio. A tribute to the Team Members forming the soul of the guest experience for four decades and counting, the inaugural "Anniversary Collection" debuted at the June 1 opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao, another fascinating milestone as the brand makes its first venture into the Dutch Caribbean.

Weddings and Events Managers at the just opened Sandals Royal Curaçao sport their new “Sandals Anniversary Collection (PRNewswire)

"A new island to call home within our sweet Caribbean, along with a next-generation resort reflective of its unique hues and diverse landscapes, is a celebration in and of itself during this landmark year," said Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts, Adam Stewart. "As we commemorate this special moment in time, we are honoring the Team Members at the heart of our operation with a modern collection that is as chic and sharp as it is comfortable for the Caribbean. Most importantly, we want them to feel as much pride in representing Sandals as we do to have them along for the journey. From the moment we met with Stan, introduced him to the team and watched the magic of his ability to turn their ideas into tangible designs, we knew we had found a cherished partner."

An Approach Curated in the Caribbean , for the Caribbean

With uniforms curated for a wide range of categories and venues – from the guest facing team at the front of house, including bell service and Sandals' iconic butlers, to the all-inclusive resorts' culinary outlets to the heart of house team behind the scenes – Herman spent many hours in destination and in conversation with Sandals Team Members to authentically capture a sense of place while prioritizing comfort and ease of care. Updated fibers and recycled materials are also incorporated throughout several pieces, upholding Sandals' commitment to sustainability in the Caribbean.

"The ensembles are designed to tell a story. From day to evening, from check-in to the beach, they are pieces that guests might even envision in their own personal wardrobes," said Herman, former president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and a three-time Coty award winner at the helm of fashion for many of the world's leading travel brands. "We sought to evolve beyond traditional hospitality looks to reflect today's luxury travel aesthetic, just as Sandals has done in their approach to the brand's own evolution and ingenuity."

Destination Curaçao

The flagship for Herman's first designs for the brand, Sandals Royal Curaçao is nestled within the protected Santa Barbara private estate, seamlessly intertwining the natural wonders of the desert, ocean, mountains, and beaches with the Luxury Included® resort experience that Sandals is known for. The 351-room resort offers more all-inclusive luxury options than ever before, including two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, and amenities like the Dos Awa Pool, a bi-level infinity pool flanked by views of the Spanish Water.

"When you arrive on the island you are driven through an incredible oasis, so we have dressed the bellmen, greeters and front of house staff in light blues, aquas, turquoise, and sand shades, to mirror the magnificent sea setting and to reflect the contemporary, elegant tone of the property," said Herman. "Building on this, the styles will transition across the board at nighttime with rich navys and earth tones to add warmth and elegance. There will be an immediate sense of calm and welcoming upon arrival, regardless of what time of day."

The Anniversary Collection

Fabric colors selected for Sandals Royal Curaçao are meant to feel sun-washed with a soft fade that reflects the natural and weathered appeal of island style. More modern touches are scattered throughout the collection, such as bespoke silver "S" pins, representative of Sandals, that butlers will wear centered on their shirts in lieu of the tie, and paired with a signature printed pocket square with Curaçao's iconic colors and stunning Dutch architecture.

The many world-class restaurants on site each have their own fashion identity, such as Island Crimson, the prominent color of Butch's Island Chop House, the namesake restaurant of founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart. Additional nods include small ruffles featured on the shirts at Latin-themed restaurant Zuka; traditional tunics with navy piping at Greek staple Aolos; and rich aqua jackets at the Japanese-inspired Gatsu Gatsu.

"While each staff member is in a different uniform depending on their location and position, there is a larger sense of inclusion and cohesiveness among the team at Sandals Royal Curaçao with our wearable, contemporary looks," says Herman.

Stewart adds, "The unique way in which Stan has immersed himself into the soul and essence of Sandals to create world-class, stylish designs for our new uniforms – and for the future of our brands – is a work of art in and of itself. They are a thing of beauty."

The Sandals Resorts collection, seen first at Sandals Royal Curaçao, will be unveiled across all SRI hotels through a phased approach over the next two years. Plans are already underway for entirely new designs to be featured at the new Sandals Dunn's River opening in Ocho Rios, Jamaica in 2023. Uniform collections are also coming to the company's family-friendly BeachesÒ Resorts brand, with unique touches inspired by each respective destination.

About Stan Herman

Acknowledged as the "father of Fashion Week," Stan Herman is a three-time Coty American Fashion Critics' Awards winner and former president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), as well as a recipient of the CFDA's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Herman popularized the designer uniform, creating looks for many of the world's leading brands such as JetBlue, United Airlines, and TWA. His uniforms arguably cover more bodies than any other single designer.

About Sandals ® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com .

About Sandals Resorts International

Founded in 1981 by the late Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most recognizable vacation brands. The company operates 24 properties throughout the Caribbean under four separate brands including: Sandals® Resorts, the Luxury Included® brand for adult couples with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia and Curaçao; Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® concept designed for everyone but especially families, with properties in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and another opening in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; private island Fowl Cay Resort; and the private homes of Your Jamaican Villas. The company's importance in the Caribbean basin, where tourism is the number one earner of foreign capital, cannot be underestimated. Family-owned and operated, Sandals Resorts International is the largest private employer in the region.

For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com .

CONTACT: The Decker/Royal Agency, sandals@deckerroyal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International