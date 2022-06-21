3Pillar Global Announces New Head of Learning and Development

Award-winning digital product company augments talent organization by hiring Will Daniel to lead L&D

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a global developer of cutting-edge digital products and a leader in digital innovation strategy, today announced that Will Daniel has joined the company as Vice President and Global Head of Learning and Development.

Daniel brings with him over a dozen years experience in the corporate training space. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for advancing 3Pillar as a destination for building the world's best digital product leaders and practitioners by shepherding the organization's learning strategy and further fostering our high performance culture.

"I'm a strong believer that investing in talent can drive measurable outcomes for both 3Pillar's business and our clients' business," said Daniel. "I can't wait to work with the team to take the solid learning and development foundation they've built to the next level."

Prior to 3Pillar, Daniel was Vice President of Global Client Advisory Services at Challenger, Inc., where he led a team of 70 global advisors to train over 40,000 executives annually across the sales, marketing and customer service functions. Previous to Challenger, he held a number of senior delivery and consulting roles within Gartner and CEB, which included working to develop, launch, and scale CEB's training methodologies based on the best-selling books, The Challenger Sale, The Challenger Customer, and The Effortless Experience.

"We are excited that Will has joined the team and look to his expertise to advance 3Pillar's learning & development journey," said 3Pillar's Chief People Officer, Jamie Whitacre. "Will's passion for building market-renowned Learning & Development organizations & curriculum is exactly what we need to advance our mission of accelerating our team members' careers the moment they join our organization."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, please visit www.3pillarglobal.com.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

View original content:

SOURCE 3Pillar Global