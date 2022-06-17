ARG Name To The Washington Post's Top Workplaces For The Eighth Time

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARG, Inc.(www.myarg.com) a Virginia-based national technology consulting firm, announced that it has been recognized on The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2022 list. The list recognizes 200 Washington-area firms rated internally by their employees to be the best place to work in the region. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the list and ARG ranked 26th in the small business category.

ARG takes home the Washington Post Top Workplace award for the 8th time!

"ARG is honored to be named as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces for the 8th time, recognizing not only our mission-driven organization dedicated to protecting our clients from obsolescence but our commitment to culture and our community," said ARG President, Steve Praske. "We are so grateful to have the best and the brightest in the industry. We would not be where we are today without our hard-working team who consistently go above and beyond to ensure that our clients get the right technology and the support they need to ensure success."

The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list is open to any private, public, government, or nonprofit employer in the Washington-D.C. area with 50 or more workers. Energage, The Post's survey partner, asks employees to rate their organizations on a seven-point scale – from strongly disagree to strongly agree – on 24 management and leadership quality statements. More than 7,000 area companies were invited to participate and 518 were surveyed, a record high. The top companies were selected based on survey responses from more than 72,000 employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant.

