MoreCare Chief Medical Officer, Scott Sarran, MD, Appointed to Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC)

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoreCare, an affiliate of Medical Home Network, is proud to announce Scott Sarran, MD, Chief Medical Officer at MoreCare, was appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

MoreCareA Medical Home Network Affiliate (PRNewswire)

Congress established MedPAC in 1997 to analyze access to care, cost and quality of care, and other key issues affecting Medicare. MedPAC advises Congress on payments to providers in Medicare's traditional fee-for-service programs and to health plans participating in the Medicare Advantage program.

Dr. Sarran has vast experience developing and implementing multi-stakeholder models of care, including experience in engaging stakeholders to improve clinical outcomes, service, access, and cost management for certain populations. In addition, he developed and implemented strategies to increase performance at a large county-run health system. A geriatrician, Dr. Sarran earned his medical degree from Northwestern University.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this important appointment," said Dr. Sarran. "I look forward to working with the other esteemed members of MedPAC to provide useful and impactful advice to Congress that enables ongoing improvements to both the Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage programs."

Dr. Sarran's term with MedPAC began in May 2022 and will expire in April 2025.

About MoreCare

MoreCare is a community-based Medicare Advantage plan designed for Cook County, IL residents providing members with more quality, more access and more individualized attention. MoreCare offers something for everyone – from traditional Medicare Advantage plans to special needs plans for people who need the highest level of care such as those with chronic conditions. MoreCare's innovative model of care focuses on whole person health offering members access to medical, behavioral and social support. MoreCare's approach is to make healthcare simple and deliver more coordinated, individualized care where and when members need it. MoreCare is an affiliate of Medical Home Network. Learn more here.

CONTACT: Susie Gibson, sgibson@mhnchicago.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoreCare