Bevan Bloemendaal Elevated to Chief Brand and Creative Officer at NELSON Worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing strategic effort to reorganize under a practice-led model, NELSON Worldwide, award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm, has promoted VP and Retail Practice Leader Bevan Bloemendaal to Chief Brand and Creative Officer.

Bloemendaal's forward-thinking, whole-brained approach paired with CEO John "Ozzie" Nelson Jr.'s entrepreneurial spirit will further strengthen the powerful bond between the brand and consumer in the built environment and beyond.

"Bevan and I immediately connected on our shared vision of an organization led by strategy, insights, and purpose, and I look forward to working alongside him to evolve the brand while honoring its tradition and history," said John "Ozzie" Nelson Jr. "Bevan's unique point of view and vision for the future of NELSON is in lock step with our purpose to boldly transform all dimensions of the human experience."

In this newly created role, Bevan is uniquely positioned to elevate design and strategy across the whole of the firm. He'll serve as creator, evangelist, and quantifier, forming a critical bridge between magic and logic and art and science and partnering with practice leaders to shape the NELSON brand purpose, creative vision, and visual brand language. Bloemendaal will lead the Brand Marketing, Sales Marketing, Strategy & Insights, Digital Experience, and Brand Identity and Communications groups.

"Today, we must be cultivators of change and provocateurs of expression, speaking directly to the heart and head of colleagues and customers fueling curiosity, making them feel alive, heard and special through unexpected distinct, delightful moments and curated experiences," says Bloemendaal. "The degree to which we are successful in building our NELSON culture will directly translate to our ability to attract talent, strengthen partnerships, elevate design and curate experiences that solve for present realities and future uncertainties."

Bloemendaal's role will focus on creating brand unity and a transformative human experience, unifying leadership, shared services (HR, Finance, Legal, IT), and all practices and platforms. Prior to joining NELSON, Bloemendaal served as the Vice President of Global Retail Experience & Creative Services at the Timberland Co. as a creative leader who delivered disruptive marketing solutions.

NELSON Worldwide is an award-winning firm, transforming all dimensions of the human experience through architecture, interior design, graphic design, and brand strategy services. With more than 800 teammates spread across 20 offices, the firm's collective network provides strategic and creative solutions that positively impact where people work, serve, play, and thrive. The team combines industry knowledge, service expertise, and geographic reach to deliver projects across the country and around the world. Client partnerships across the NELSON network include: Hilton, Macy's, Comcast, Simon Property Group, Prologis, Yum! Brands, Boston Consulting Group, T-Mobile, Emory Healthcare, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Kroger, Hyatt, Bayer, Target, and many more.

