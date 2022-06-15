FOTILE PARTNERS WITH TRUSTED APPLIANCE RETAILER P.C. RICHARD & SON

Expands Retail Footprint of High-Performing & Innovative Appliances

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTILE, a global leader in household appliances, announced today a partnership with trusted appliance retailer, P.C. Richard & Son, to bring its lineup of cutting-edge, health and wellness oriented kitchen solutions to market for consumers in the Tri-State region.

Distinguished in the kitchen ventilation category, the brand will offer all three series of its high-performing and technological range hoods, including Pixie Air, Slant Vent, and Perimeter Vent, at the family-owned retailer. Featuring impressive functionalities, such as Auto-Turbo Mode, Intelligent Air Management, and Capture Shield Technology, FOTILE's powerful range hoods are intended to elevate every moment of the cooking experience. With Americans spending more time cooking at home than ever before, range hoods are essential for safe, family-friendly kitchens free of harmful smoke, grease, and fumes from the air.

"We are exceptionally proud to have P.C. Richard & Son introduce FOTILE to market and support our mission to bring 'A BREATH OF FRESH ENGINEERING' to consumer's kitchens," said Stein Shi, Operations Director of FOTILE America. "As a company with deep values rooted in delivering functional and family-oriented appliances to households worldwide, we feel strongly connected to P.C. Richard & Son's 112-year commitment to providing shoppers with honesty, integrity, and reliability and are honored to partner with such a professional organization."

Find FOTILE on display at P.C. Richard & Son in College Point, NY (13603 20th Ave, Queens, NY 11356), with expanded in-store presence to come. The company's range hoods, and additional innovative kitchen appliances, are now available on PCRichard.com.

Engineered to an elevated standard, FOTILE is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for people pursuing a high-quality of life. The company is established in over 30+ countries and choice of appliance for 17M+ families worldwide. To learn more about FOTILE, please visit us.fotileglobal.com.

