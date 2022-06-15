2022 EU-US Defense & Future Forum - June 22, 2022

Annual Forum will bring together policymakers and experts from both sides of the Atlantic to discuss how the EU-US relationship can further strengthen our collective prosperity and security

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic Council's Europe Center, in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to the United States, hosts the 2022 EU-US Defense & Future Forum on June 22, 2022. The Forum will be held in-person at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., and virtually.

The 2022 EU-US Defense & Future Forum will focus on the future of transatlantic strategy and partnership in multiple areas, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its implications for European and US defense and security. The Forum will also convene a series of high-level dialogues on the economy, the digital transition, food security, and defending democracy.

"Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine has created an urgent need for leaders and policymakers from across the Atlantic to come together and deepen the existing security framework to promote a stable and secure Europe," said Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council. "The 2022 EU-US Defense & Future Forum will provide a critically important opportunity to have these crucial conversations."

The 2022 EU-US Defense & Future Forum will include experts and officials from a number of government institutions, such as the US Department of State, the European Commission, the US Department of Commerce, and the National Security Council. It will feature keynote addresses by Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová and Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino.

"In the months since Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, Americans and Europeans have shown strong unity in confronting challenges to the future of democracy and our shared defense. We are also faced with new and increasing threats to global food and digital security, and solidarity is more crucial than ever," said Ambassador of the European Union to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis. "This Forum is a moment for us to chart the way forward together."

This year's Forum combines two of the EU Delegation's flagship events dedicated to furthering dialogue on the transatlantic relationship: The second iteration of the EU-US Future Forum and the annual EU Defense Washington Forum, now in its 11th year.

To view the agenda of the 2022 EU-US Defense & Future Forum and to register for in-person or virtual attendance, please visit here

The 2022 EU-US Future & Defense Forum will be on the record and open to media. Media wishing to attend should register here to request accreditation.

View original content:

SOURCE Delegation of the European Union to the United States