X-Bow Systems Successfully Completes Static Fire Test of New 32-Inch 'Ballesta' Solid Rocket Motor

A Key Milestone for X-Bow Ahead of July Launch



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems (X-Bow), today announced the successful full-scale static fire test of its 32" diameter 'Ballesta' solid rocket motor. This milestone test establishes X-Bow as the first new supplier of strategic sized motors in decades and demonstrates the company's ability to bring much-needed competition to the US industrial base. The test, which was conducted last week, also keeps X-Bow on schedule for a July 2022 sub-orbital launch from White Sands Missile Range, NM.

The Ballesta is the inaugural member of X-Bow's modular rocket motor family and is the first full-flight ready, test-qualified motor of this size to be designed, developed, and tested by a non-legacy systems integrator in over 30 years. During the test, the motor completed its integrated flight qualification static fire and the critical data collected verified the motor's nominal performance metrics. X-Bow's unique tactical approach to motor manufacturing allowed it to be one of the first large scale motors to be assembled and integrated in just four days, in field conditions, with minimal handling equipment.

"The Ballesta demonstrates our commitment and ability to provide our clients with responsive, affordable and high-performance propulsion capabilities" said Mark Kaufman, Chairman, X-Bow Systems. "We committed to successfully testing the Ballesta motor in 2022 and we are proud to have accomplished that ambitious goal."

"Static firing our own motors has been a key company goal. This successful static fire is a major step forward in this pursuit and is only the first of many milestones ahead," said Max Vozoff, CTO, X-Bow Systems. "This new internal capability will help accelerate our development and testing efforts."

"Ballesta's successful static fire validates our novel tactical approach to developing and supplying Solid Rocket Motors (SRM)," said Jason Hundley, CEO, X-Bow Systems. "X-Bow's growth and products add competition to the American SRM industrial base and increase the country's strategic posture at a time when other nations are making significant strides in hypersonics, sub-orbital testing, and tactical responsive space launch. We are proud of what X-Bow has accomplished in just a few short years, and we are excited for what's to come."

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, CFO Yasmin Seyal, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

View original content:

SOURCE X-Bow Systems