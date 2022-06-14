Tellie, Web3 Starter Kit for Creators, Raises $10M Series A to Onboard Web2 Creators to Web3

New Investors Include Malibu Point Capital, Galaxy Digital, Osage Venture Partners, Dapper Labs, SXSW Innovation Fund, and Gaingels

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellie , the fastest, easiest sitebuilder for web2 and web3 creators, today announced a raise of $10M in Series A funding. New investors Malibu Point Capital, Galaxy Digital, Osage Venture Partners, Dapper Labs, SXSW Innovation Fund, and Gaingels joined existing investors including Corazon Capital, TQ Ventures, and Upfront Ventures which incubated the company.

Tellie site example by Heno. (PRNewswire)

Tellie is a no-code content and commerce platform that gives creators the tools to express themselves, build relationships, and make a living from their creativity.

"For too long, platforms have locked creators inside walled gardens, controlling their creativity, their audience, and their livelihood," said Kim Nortman, CEO of Tellie. "Tellie gives creators the tools to tell their story, take their fans anywhere, and participate long-term in the value they create."

This new round of fundraising will be used to hire across the company, open up the platform to all creators, and launch the Tellie Collections marketplace to build the onramp from web2 to web3. The Collections will be minted on creator-owned smart contracts via Polygon, without any gas fees. Currently in private Beta, creators can mint NFTs that can be used to unlock gated pages on Tellie. Soon all creators will be able to mint and sell Collections on Tellie, and fans will be able to purchase them using cryptocurrency or credit card while unlocking exclusive content and experiences.

"Tellie is led by a team of incredible seasoned professionals who have worked with creators of all kinds," said Kevin Zhang, Partner at Upfront Ventures. "With deep gaming and web3 expertise (Riot Games) plus proven ability to grow large scale infrastructure (Webflow), I couldn't think of a better team to build the accessible creator onboard to web3."

About Tellie

Tellie is known across the web3 community for its ability to allow creators to easily create token-gated websites for every project. Creators can gate pages with exclusive content, products, tickets, and other access behind Polygon, Ethereum, Binance, Avalanche, and Flow tokens, with support for Solana coming soon. With Tellie Collections and gated pages, anyone can fund their passions and power tiered fan clubs directly from a branded site.



For more information, visit https://tell.ie/

Contacts

Tellie Press

press@tell.ie

Tellie's logo (PRNewsfoto/Tellie) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tellie