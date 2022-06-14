Okera Announces General Availability of Okera on Snowflake - New SaaS Solution Helps Data-Driven Organizations Simplify Data Access Governance and Compliance

Okera extends the power of Snowflake's Data Cloud, enabling modern data-driven organizations to manage and utilize sensitive data safely and securely

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT, BOOTH 1209C -- Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced the immediate availability of Okera on Snowflake , a new software as a service (SaaS) offering for the Snowflake Data Cloud . Leveraging the new SaaS solution, non-technical data stakeholders in business, security, and compliance can collaborate with a significantly smaller data engineering team to define data access control policies, validate that data policies are implemented as intended, and self-serve their own data privacy compliance reports and real-time analytics.

Okera helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The company dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world’s most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies, enabling employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. (PRNewswire)

"Data governance remains a top priority for modern data-driven organizations who rely on their information assets to gain a competitive advantage," said Saqib Mustafa, Global Head of Partner Marketing at Snowflake. "Our partnership with Okera enables data-driven organizations to leverage Snowflake's native Data Access Governance capabilities, and do so in a collaborative platform that makes it easy for all data stakeholders to participate in the definition, validation, and updates to centralized and distributed data access policies."

Most security-minded organizations are well-equipped to secure data at-rest and data in-transit. Okera secures data in use, so the large investments in big data analytics and data science yield faster, recurring business value. Now delivered as a SaaS offering, Okera and Snowflake allow organizations to focus their efforts on delivering data-driven applications and insights, rather than managing on-premises infrastructure or highly technical policy grants.

Using Okera, universal data authorization policies are automatically materialized as Snowflake data access governance controls for native enforcement. Okera-authored policies are automatically and seamlessly implemented, allowing direct access with Snowsight or SnowSQL CLI, or via indirect access through a BI dashboard or reporting tool.

At Snowflake Summit 2022 , live in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 13-16, organizations can see the solution in action. Click here to take advantage of a complimentary trial.

"Organizations need a new, more nimble way to keep pace with evolving business needs while ensuring data is secured and compliant with data privacy regulations such as GDPR, LGPD, CCPA/CCRA, and more. Delivered as a SaaS solution, Okera's offering for Snowflake makes it even easier to maximize the value of the Snowflake Data Cloud with fine-grained access control policies that are easy to understand, implement, and modify to meet the needs of all data stakeholders," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal, SanjMo & Former Gartner Research VP, Big Data and Advanced Analytics.

"As a Snowflake Data Governance Accelerated partner, Okera is committed to helping data teams deliver business value faster and more confidently, while permitting data security and privacy teams to validate the appropriate security mandates and that data privacy regulations are implemented as intended," said Nong Li, CEO and co-founder of Okera. "As organizations continue to embark on their digital journeys, proper data governance becomes paramount. The Okera offering for Snowflake was designed to empower data-driven organizations while safeguarding against inappropriate data usage."

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives. Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com, or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

