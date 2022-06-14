Nacha Certified Status Renewed for Paycor

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha has awarded Nacha Certified status for a second consecutive term to Paycor, a leading provider of Human Capital Management software.

Third-Party Senders using the ACH Network such as Paycor set themselves apart by becoming Nacha Certified. It shows their clients that they have met Nacha's rigorous standards in areas including ACH Rules compliance and risk management, and that they have demonstrated sound corporate governance. Upon being granted Nacha Certified status, a full review and recertification, such as the one Paycor recently completed, is required every two years.

"The modern ACH Network is a trusted, secure payment system, and its participants have a key role in keeping it that way. Nacha is recognizing Paycor's commitment to sound risk management and quality controls," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration.

"We are honored to become Nacha Certified for a second consecutive term, as this highlights our commitment to our customers and partners alike," said Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer at Paycor. "The continued recognition from Nacha showcases Paycor's steady assurance to perform at the highest standards of ACH processing, compliance, and payroll security."

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

