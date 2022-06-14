LG ANNOUNCES LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION: FREE LG +view PORTABLE MONITOR WITH PURCHASE OF SELECT 2022 LG GRAM LAPTOP MODELS

Offer Runs Through July 4 Exclusively at LG.com

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a limited-time promotion offering consumers a free LG +view portable monitor1 ($349 value) with the purchase of select 2022 LG gram laptops2 exclusively at LG.com3. Additionally, LG is also offering free expedited shipping on all 2022 LG gram models purchased via LG.com during the promotional period4. Both offers run now through July 4, 2022.

The 2022 LG gram lineup features: gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 15 (15Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series’ first-ever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70). (PRNewswire)

The 2022 LG gram lineup features: gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 15 (15Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series' first-ever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70).

Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. This year's laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost versus outgoing models.5 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG grams deliver excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

This year's LG gram lineup also welcomes the +view for LG gram, a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C to extend the digital workspace. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation,6 and is a perfect match for LG gram; combining to provide an extended digital workspace for advanced multitasking.

For more information on the LG gram 2022 lineup, visit lg.com/us/laptops. For complete terms and conditions of these LG gram promotions, please visit lg.com/us/promotions/free-gram-portable-monitor

1 Eligible LG +view portable monitor model: 16MQ70.ADSU1

2 Eligible LG gram laptop models:14Z90Q-K.ADB9U1, 15Z90Q-P.ADB9U1, 15Z90Q-P.ADS9U1, 16T90Q-K.ADB8U1, 16T90Q-K.ADS8U1, 16Z90Q-K.AAB8U1, 16Z90Q-K.AAS8U1, 17Z90Q-K.AAB8U1

3 Purchase an eligible LG gram laptop 2022 model and an LG gram +view IPS Portable Monitor (16MQ70.ADSU1) in a single transaction on LG.com and receive $349.99 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price. Available only on LG.com June 6 – July 4, 2022. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. Maximum number of products of the same category allowed to qualify for the discount is one (1). If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

4 Purchase an eligible LG gram laptop 2022 model and choose expedited shipping at checkout to receive $22.54 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price. Available only on LG.com June 6-July 4, 2022. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Eligible Laptop models: all 2022 laptops models.

5 Based on internal testing, LPDDR 5 RAM used in 2022 LG gram models achieves a clock speed of up to 5200MHz. Previous gram models employed LPDDR 4X RAM with a clock speed of up to 4266MHz.

6 OnScreen Control software must be installed to switch between vertical/horizontal screen orientation.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris De Maria @ Christopher.DeMaria@lge.com

Christin Rodriguez @ Christin.Rodriguez@lge.com

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA