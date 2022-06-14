Iscoe Law Firm Knows Your Commercial Aviation Rights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, wants to remind Florida flyers that many traveling by plane is statistically one of the safest modes of transportation. Motorists are much more likely to be severely injured or killed in a motor vehicle accident than in an airplane crash.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), the odds of dying in a car wreck are one in 107. The likelihood of sustaining fatal injuries in a plane accident is one in 9,737. Other sources cite one in 11 million odds. However, in the rare event that aviation accidents do occur, they are much more severe and typically always result in fatalities.

"Whether it's a commercial aviation accident or a crash involving private aircraft, aviation accidents often result in serious injury and even death," said Gary T. Iscoe, Founder of Iscoe Law. "Our Iscoe Law aviation accident lawyers have the experience and the resources to help the victims of any aviation accident and their families."

State and federal authorities investigate every aviation accident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) usually issues a report identifying the cause or causes of the plane crash. These reports are often critical pieces of evidence in an injury claim.

To obtain compensation in your aviation accident case, your Iscoe Law aviation accident attorney must thoroughly investigate the aviation incident to determine its causes and to whom to assign liability. The NTSB report will become a part of their investigation and assist in their determination.

