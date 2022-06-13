Homerton Healthcare in the UK chooses enterprise imaging as a cloud service from Sectra to ensure patients benefit from latest technology

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the UK. Sectra will provide the Trust with enterprise imaging as a fully managed cloud service. This means that Sectra will take responsibility for all hardware, software, and other IT components, and the healthcare provider can devote more time to its core business—offering fast and efficient care.

Welcoming the new contract, Homerton Director of IT and Systems Niall Canavan said: "Having our new imaging solution as a fully managed cloud service will allow us to shift the focus of our IT staff. Our team will be relieved of IT management responsibilities, which will be a significant benefit. We also expect to see clinical benefits, such as faster access to new features and new technology. Moving to a scalable cloud solution furthers our ambitions for a consolidated cloud system supporting all hospitals in our ICS (Integrated Care System) and is a vital first step towards realizing our collaboration potential in the north east London.

Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust provides health services for the London borough of Hackney, and surrounding communities. It offers services across various medical and surgical specialties. The contract, signed during the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2021/2022 fiscal year, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription cloud service for radiology and orthopaedics (Sectra One Cloud). The Sectra solution will be delivered through Microsoft Azure public cloud, the first to be deployed in the UK. It will initially handle approximately 200,000 examinations per year, gradually increasing in conjunction with Homerton's production.

The healthcare provider will gain access to all of the content and tools needed to organize, prioritize, and streamline imaging workflows in one application. This will enable reading and reporting to be performed directly within the Sectra solution, allowing for faster and more efficient diagnoses by eliminating the need to use multiple applications.

The solution will also make it easier for Homerton to collaborate with other hospital trusts that use Sectra's solution. It will allow clinicians to easily access and share medical images, regardless of where the image was captured.

"Sectra and Microsoft share a dedication to improving healthcare and provide high availability, performance and security. I am excited to leverage our experience of providing enterprise imaging in regional and collaborative settings to help Homerton Healthcare achieve clinical benefits, share workloads, and provide their clinicians with modern tools," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director at Sectra in the UK and Ireland.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

