Herzing University Launches New Doctor of Nursing Practice Program for Summer 2022

Online Doctorate Program the First of its Kind to be Offered at Herzing

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University announced today the launch of its new online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) scheduled to begin enrollment on September 7, 2022. This two-year program is geared toward advanced practice nurses and those who have earned a master's degree in nursing.

Herzing's DNP program focuses on multidisciplinary knowledge, leadership, and innovation, as well as the tools needed to significantly impact nursing, healthcare systems, and public health change.

"This program is the first of its kind to be offered at our university and is an example of the full breadth and depth of Herzing's effort to provide a pathway to all students interested in a career in nursing — from certifications and diplomas to associate and bachelor's degree options all the way to our existing master's programs and this new doctorate degree," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, Associate Dean of Online and Graduate Nursing. "Our hope is that this program will provide students with the necessary skills to advance in their careers but also that it will address the current healthcare talent shortage by creating an even more comprehensive and skilled talent pool for employers to select from."

Developed in compliance with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) New Essentials, the program provides a personalized experience led by Herzing's first-rate faculty. While classes will be held online, students will still take part in beneficial in-person clinical experiences and graduate with all expected competencies.

Upon completion of their program, students should be able to:

Demonstrate competency-based judgement and holistic caring skills Generate, synthesize, translate, apply, and disseminate scientific evidence for advanced nursing practice Apply ethical principles to shape the future of healthcare delivery with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion; systems‐based practice; team-based care collaboration, informatics, and technology; and career‐long learning

Earning a DNP can result in access to a greater range of high-paying healthcare roles, including opportunities unavailable to professionals with just a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or related degree. Some of the most common job opportunities for those who've completed a DNP are advanced practice registered nurse, nurse educator, and nurse leader.

Herzing University has more than 50 online programs in technology, business, healthcare, and public safety, as well as 10 campus locations across the country. For more information on Herzing University's new DNP program, visit www.herzing.edu/nursing/dnp/post-masters-dnp.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. In June 2022, Herzing introduced a new Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program designed to allow students access to another career-focused pathway driven by current and future industry demand. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

