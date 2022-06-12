Westerdam's Return to Service June 12 in Seattle Marks Holland America Line's Completion of Full Fleet Sailing Again

All 11 ships are back in service for the first time since the pause began in March 2020

SEATTLE, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's Westerdam returned to service Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Port of Seattle in Washington, marking the last ship in the fleet to resume operations. Westerdam embarked guests for seven-day Alaska Explorer cruise roundtrip from Seattle that will position it in Alaska through the end of September.

Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line's entire fleet of cruise ships now operating after more than two-year pause due to global pandemic.

To commemorate the occasion, Holland America Line held a ceremony in the terminal attended by the ship's captain and senior officers, with flag-waving fanfare from team members lined up to greet guests as they boarded. Three guests cut a ribbon to open embarkation, and Captain Wouter van Hoogdalem placed the final piece of a puzzle with "Westerdam" on it to signify the completion of return to service for the cruise line.

"Today is an emotional day that's been more than a year in the making, and Westerdam is the final puzzle pieceto make our fleet of ships in service complete," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Every ribbon cutting has brought us one step closer to today, and everyone in the Holland America Line family worked with passion and determination to achieve this milestone. We are excited to welcome guests and overwhelmed with what today means for our company."

Following its season in Alaska, Westerdam will embark on an epic 36-day "South Pacific Crossing" repositioning from Seattle to Sydney, Australia. Along the way, the ship will make 17 calls at some of the world's most beautiful islands and tropical locations. Westerdam will then offer a season of roundtrip from Sydney itineraries to the north and south islands of New Zealand, along with southern Australia. In December 2022, the ship sails along the east coast of the continent up to Singapore via the Great Barrier Reef. In early 2023, Westerdam offers cruises to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, China and the Philippines before crossing back to North America for another season in Alaska.

Since Holland America Line restarted cruising in July 2021, Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Rotterdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam have returned to service with cruises in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, California Coast and South Pacific. Volendam currently is under charter by the government of the Netherlands, accommodating Ukrainian families, and will sail Mediterranean voyages from Italy starting in September.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

