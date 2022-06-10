Once Again, RE/MAX Has More Top-Ranked Agents Than Any Other Brand

The widely respected RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list confirms RE/MAX has more of the nation's elite agents

DENVER, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking released today confirms RE/MAX again has more of the nation's 1,000 most prolific home-selling agents than any other brand. Of the 1,000 rankings based on transaction sides and sales volume, RE/MAX agents claimed 131 spots – more than any other brand. RE/MAX agents have claimed the most spots in this survey in seven of the past nine years.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

"When RE/MAX agents and teams achieve such great results year after year, it confirms the unmatched value of affiliating with the most productive network in real estate," said Nick Bailey, President and CEO. "Seeing so many RE/MAX top producers recognized in this respected survey speaks to the tenacity and skill that make up a RE/MAX agent."

Among the 502 participating individuals and teams closing the most residential transaction sides, 117 (23%) were RE/MAX agents. RE/MAX agents have earned the highest number of rankings for transaction sides for nine consecutive years from 2014-2022.

Highlighted in The Wall Street Journal, the annual RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list ranks participating U.S. real estate agents by number of homes sold in the previous year, as well as by sales volume. The five categories are: individual producers, small teams, medium teams, large teams and mega teams.

Productivity, professionalism and dedication are traits commonly found in RE/MAX agents. In the first half of 2022, three major U.S. industry rankings – The RealTrends 500, RISMedia Power Broker Top 1,000 and the T3 Sixty Mega 1,000 – showed that RE/MAX agents at large brokerages, on average, outsell the competition 2 to 1, based on 2021 transaction sides. Also, earlier this year it was announced that RE/MAX became the first real estate brand to close over 2 million total transaction sides in one year.

Added Bailey: "Those who commit to being full-time real estate professionals continue to set the bar high for the rest of the industry – and that serves the interests of homebuyers and sellers everywhere."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC