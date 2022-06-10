Hargray Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Rincon, GA

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargray Fiber announced it has begun expansion of the company's ultra-fast, state-of-the-art, all-fiber Internet network into residential neighborhoods in Rincon, GA. The company began serving businesses in Georgia in 2010, and the expansion into residential areas is part of Hargray Fiber's long-term goal to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available anywhere in the world to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.

Hargray Fiber logo (PRNewswire)

"Expanding our high-speed internet to families in neighborhoods near our headquarters is extra special," Ashley Phillips

Hargray Fiber's Southeast President, Ashley Phillips, stressed the importance of the company's investment in consumers and the broader local community. "We are headquartered nearby, in Savannah, so expanding our high-speed internet to families in the outlying neighborhoods is extra special. We are committed to providing previously underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies so we can see them continue to thrive," said Phillips.

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Hargray Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households. "More and more, we see households where multiple bandwidth-intensive activities occur simultaneously and many consumers' Internet connections just aren't up to the task," added John Robertson, Savannah Region General Manager. "The Hargray Fiber network solves that problem."

For many consumers, the Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Hargray Fiber has begun construction in Rincon. For more information, visit https://residential.hargray.com/hargrayfiberexpansion.

About Hargray Fiber

Hargray Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route mile fiber network serving business, enterprise, and residential customers in a wide range of communities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern United States, including Savannah, Pooler, Macon, and Valdosta. Hargray Fiber belongs to the Clearwave Fiber family of brands, serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hargray Fiber