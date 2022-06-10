Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Apyx Medical Corporation ("Apyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APYX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Apyx securities between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/apyx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

That Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Apyx you have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

