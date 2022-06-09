LeanIX Expands Partnership with SAP to Accelerate Delivery of Business and IT Architecture Transformations

The company now offers an SAP Endorsed App to help unleash the combined power of Business Process Transformation and Enterprise Architecture Management

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX today announced an expanded partnership with SAP aimed at accelerating digital transformation journeys. The company's Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) solution is now an SAP Endorsed App, available on SAP® Store. The solution helps companies map their critical business processes to their enterprise architecture, SaaS, and microservices landscapes, providing greater process transparency and control. Customers also benefit from deep end-to-end integration with SAP® Signavio® Process Manager, which delivers a streamlined experience from the business context to system configuration and application lifecycle management capabilities.

SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

This partnership expansion builds on nine years of collaboration and product integrations between LeanIX and Signavio prior to acquisition by SAP.

"LeanIX's EAM solution will help customers adapt faster to changing enterprise architecture requirements while enjoying the benefits of process excellence available through integration with SAP Signavio solutions," said Gero Decker, General Manager, SAP Signavio. "The SAP Endorsed App complements our portfolio and meets the needs of customers looking to transform as they move critical applications to the cloud."

As companies make the move to SAP S/4HANA® through the RISE with SAP solution, they require a comprehensive overview of the interconnections between SAP technologies and all related applications in their software estate. LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management provides this overview, complementing the SAP solution set through integration with SAP Signavio Process Manager and native support for the SAP Activate methodology.

"By partnering with SAP, LeanIX offers enterprises around the world a holistic set of benefits," said LeanIX CEO, André Christ. "Specifically, with an integrated view of both their enterprise and business architecture, companies can gain rapid, actionable insight that streamlines transformations. I look forward to exploring new ways to deepen our integration with the SAP portfolio."

LeanIX addresses process transformation from both a business perspective and an IT perspective. This helps customers remove roadblocks to business transformation, eliminates time-consuming rework, and enables process analytics on the present and the future software landscape.

Enterprise Architecture Management is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage their software landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering SaaS for Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has more than 700 customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Volkswagen. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, Hyderabad and around the world.

