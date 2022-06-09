Fernando A. Vazquez Joins Greeley and Hansen as Managing Director

Global Environmental Engineering Firm Names New Managing Director, Southeast Operating Group and Latin American Operations

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a multidisciplinary global engineering firm solely dedicated to serving the needs of the water sector, has named Fernando A. Vazquez, P.E., as the new Managing Director, Southeast Operating Group and Latin American Operations.

Vazquez has over 30 years of professional experience in the planning, design, and delivery of large water sector projects for major utilities at a local, national, and international level. Most recently, as Vice-President and Senior Business Development Director, for AECOM's Water Group, across the southeast region of the United States, as well as the Caribbean and Latin America, Vazquez has developed successful strategic approaches to expand business growth and established new water practice opportunities. He has also been instrumental in delivering efficient and effective program management while extending and expanding water related services. His public and private sector background has been critical to building consensus among internal agencies, elected officials, and community stakeholders for a broad range of water and sewer projects. He has successfully operated, and managed public utilities at the Cities of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, and throughout his career he has worked on major water projects for utilities in Latin America, including in Argentina, Belize, Colombia, Panama, and Venezuela.

In the role of Managing Director, Southeast Operating Group and Latin American Operations, Vazquez will oversee Greeley and Hansen's operations across Florida, including office locations in Tampa, Sarasota, and Ft. Myers along with the firm's Latin America operations in Bogota, Colombia and Guayaquil, Ecuador.

"As demand for the public supply of water in Florida increases, we're very pleased to have Fernando on our team in this important leadership role," said John C. Robak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Fernando's public and private sector leadership, client-focus and technical expertise will be extremely valuable to our organization in delivering results for customers that meet the growing, sustainable water needs across the region. His background working with a broad array of critical stakeholders is especially important as we accelerate efforts to further expand our operations and achieve continued strategic growth in the southeastern U.S. region and throughout Latin America."

Vazquez, a registered Professional Engineer, holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology. In addition, he is an active member of the Florida Engineering Society, American Public Works Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Water Works Association, and the National Society of Civil Engineers.

Greeley and Hansen is a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting management firm solely dedicated to providing sustainable engineering solutions for a broad range of water and wastewater challenges. The firm has built upon over 108 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

