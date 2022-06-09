Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 29th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced they will be presenting an oral and poster presentation at the 29th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress in Orlando, Florida, June 16-17, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Avidity Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ORAL PRESENTATION

June 17, 2022: 9:50am ET

AOC 1020: An Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) in Development for the Treatment of FSHD

POSTER PRESENTATION

June 17, 2022: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET



Inpatient Admissions and Emergency Department Visits for Patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD): A Real-World Retrospective Data Analysis of Pre- and Post-Diagnosis Events

Once available, both the presentation and poster will be on the publications page of our website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCsTM). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity is on track to have three programs in clinical development by the end of 2022. The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1001 has commenced clinical testing with the ongoing Phase 1/2 MARINATM trial in adults with DM1. The next programs in the company's advancing and expanding pipeline are AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD, and AOC 1020, designed to treat people living with FSHD. Avidity anticipates both programs will enter the clinic by the end of 2022. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company Contact:

Kath Gallagher

kath.gallagher@aviditybio.com

(858) 401-7900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.