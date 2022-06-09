90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin location Press Release

Notice of Data Security Incident

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin location, formerly EBSO, Inc., has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the protected information of individuals within 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin's electronic record systems. On June 9, 2022, 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin sent letters to the potentially impacted individuals to notify them about this incident.

Around February 27, 2022, 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin experienced a data security incident that impacted certain systems. Upon discovering this, 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of a leading independent digital forensics firm to determine what happened and whether personal information had been accessed or acquired without authorization. Through this investigation, 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin learned that systems and files containing personal information were accessed without authorization.

While the investigation was unable to conclude whether certain information was actually viewed or accessed, out of an abundance of caution, 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin sent notification letters on June 9, 2022, to potentially impacted individuals about this incident, providing information about steps they can take to protect their information. Out of an abundance of caution, we also offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services for individuals who were potentially impacted. 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin takes the security of customer information very seriously, and we have taken steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central Time and can be reached at 833-774-2180, or you can go to https://response.idx.us/90DegreeBenefitsWisconsin.

The security of information is a top priority at 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin, and we are committed to safeguarding data and privacy. We deeply regret any inconvenience that this matter may cause.

SOURCE 90 Degree Benefits Wisconsin location, formerly EBSO, Inc.