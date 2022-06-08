Cardea Uses CYPHER LEARNING to Improve Training for Health and Human Services Organizations

With CYPHER's MATRIX Platform, Cardea Delivers Professional Development Courses to Clients — Improving Learning Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced a successful deployment with Cardea . Cardea is using CYPHER's MATRIX platform to support and fulfill its training needs — delivering engaging e-learning content and courses to clients nationwide.

CYPHER LEARNING (PRNewsfoto/CYPHER LEARNING) (PRNewswire)

Driving positive change for more than 50 years, Cardea provides social impact evaluation, policy advancement, capacity development and professional learning services to health and human services organizations. A national women-of-color-led organization, Cardea helps health and human services providers deliver exceptional, culturally proficient services to their communities.

With a large learning content library spanning a variety of topics, Cardea was looking for a platform to host its training courses and support its robust continuing education efforts, while ensuring a flexible and self-paced learning experience. The organization was impressed by MATRIX's highly visual and intuitive interface, learner engagement and reporting options, and user reviews. Cardea uses MATRIX to:

Deliver training and professional development courses — including on topics that address economic well-being, equity and justice, health and more — to the constituencies it serves . Many courses offer continuing medical education, continuing nursing education and continuing social work education, and participants include health and human services providers, community health workers, nurses, physicians and social workers.

Organize national training centers to deliver course content to a variety of learners in the public health space, to respond to needed workforce capacity development and training.

Move former in-person training events to an online setting , which has been especially useful in supporting remote and hybrid workforces today.

Employ gamification — using games within courses, badges and leaderboards to increase learner engagement.

"Providing high-quality, accessible training that meets the needs of our many audiences is a key priority for us," said Otis Lee, director of learning design and experience at Cardea. "We're glad to partner with CYPHER LEARNING to help drive learning success. We've appreciated their pace of innovation — with new features consistently added to MATRIX — and the easy access to support, both online and from CYPHER's talented EdTech team . With the MATRIX platform and our course content, we're proud to deliver dynamic learning experiences that improve learning outcomes."

An intelligent learning platform (ILP) for businesses, MATRIX makes it easy to create and deliver the best online training for employees, clients and partners. Organizations worldwide use MATRIX to improve onboarding, optimize training, reduce training costs and equip employees with the right skills for their jobs, in an ever-evolving business landscape. MATRIX acts as a central hub for all e-learning activities — whether it's delivering effective training, evaluating training performance, facilitating collaboration or selling online courses.

"We support Cardea in driving equity and advancement through education," said CYPHER LEARNING CEO Graham Glass. "We both believe passionately in the power of learning and in creating learning experiences that are engaging. Our platform helps organizations like Cardea deliver effective and memorable training that promotes retention and improves business results."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING products and client successes, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

About Cardea Services

Cardea is a national, women of color-led organization with 50 years of experience in social impact evaluation, policy advancement, capacity development and professional learning. Cardea envisions a world in which optimal health and well-being, equity and justice are realities for all communities. Cardea addresses complex program, policy and system issues by co-creating solutions that center on community strengths and wisdom. For more information, visit www.cardeaservices.org .

Cardea uses CYPHER LEARNING to deliver engaging e-learning content and courses to health and human services organizations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CYPHER LEARNING