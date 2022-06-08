Ascent Business Technology Inc. launches its Enterprise Operational Risk & Resilience SaaS Platform, AutoBCM NextGen

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascent Business Technology Inc., a leading provider of resilience software solutions, today launched its newly-defined and upgraded version of AutoBCM Enterprise Resilience Platform. Combining a unique technology platform with subject matter experts' knowledge, the launch of AutoBCM helps organizations meet their business continuity, risk management, and crisis management requirements.

Ascent Launches AutoBCM 5.0, Becomes the First Operational Resilience SaaS Platform Provider.

The new AutoBCM unfurls the ability for no-code configurability and offers ready-to-use digital templates to conduct effective business impact analysis and threat assessments. The ease-of-integration capabilities, emergency notification system, and automation of business continuity planning help organizations assess risk exposure, define incident response and recovery teams, and develop continuity plans.

The end-to-end operational resilience solution has been significant for organizations regardless of size and type in reducing overall risk and costs incurred by a disruption. The platform is already in use by over 80 clients in the Middle East in private, public, government, and not-for-profit sectors. Customer and market feedback mechanism is key to our success in building rich connector library and our risk anomaly detection is a game-changer in building operational resilience, said Kundan Shekhawat – Founder and CEO at Ascent.

Ascent Business Technology delivers its holistic "Operational Resilience" approach by utilizing experts and their expertise in the domains of business continuity, risk management, and crisis management. We have developed a solution to empower every organization to build a culture of resilience using an all-inclusive solution.

Key features of AutoBCM include

Reduction in deployment from months to days

Configuration of weighted risk parameters

Foresee business continuity dangers in advance

Instant scope detection of the threat

Activation crisis management teams in minutes

Automation of business continuity plans

Autonomous anomaly detection

The user-experience design of the platform is built to simplify navigation and provide an intuitive workflow to begin building their operational resilience program on behalf of their companies. It is built on the best practices framework that ensures organizations access control over disruptions that can impede their day-to-day and mission-critical processes. Training, self-study resources on how to build a resilient program, and professional consulting services are also available.

About Ascent Business Technology

Ascent Business Technology Inc provides a premium SaaS software suite for operational resilience, financial reconciliation, and escrow. It has its presence in UAE, Singapore, India, Canada, and the US. The company provides best-in-class risk and resilience solutions that has the flexibility to meet business continuity requirements of clients from various sectors.

View original content:

SOURCE Ascent Business Technology Inc.