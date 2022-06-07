Yourway Announces New Flagship European Depot in Dublin, Ireland

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway, the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager in the clinical trials supply chain market, announced the construction of a new depot in Dublin, Ireland, conceived as the company's flagship European depot. The new GMP depot is being purpose-built to support Yourway's clinical trials offering, including premium courier services, primary and secondary packaging, and temperature-controlled storage, from ambient room temperature (20 °C) to liquid nitrogen storage at –180 °C. Yourway acquired the site, which is located at Dublin Airport Logistics Park, conveniently close to Dublin's major pharma players, and only 250 meters from the perimeter of Dublin Airport, offering convenient global access to several domestic and international cities.

Yourway European flagship GMP depot in Dublin, Ireland with temperature-controlled storage and distribution capabilities. (Image Source: Rohan Holdings) (PRNewswire)

The new location will comprise 69,120 square feet, over 90% of which will be warehouse space. Once completed, the site will offer all the value-added integrated services offered by Yourway to facilitate the rapid and efficient transport of clinical materials –– clinical trial kits, investigational medicinal products (IMPs), high-value drugs including APIs, and ancillary materials –– to support clinical trials across the globe. The surrounding industrial park boasts a number of high-profile life sciences companies, including Pfizer, Gilead, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Yourway's Dublin facilities represent a strategic location, enabling easy access to the considerable pharma and biopharma client base and clinical trials network within the Republic of Ireland, Yourway was seeking a prime location for a new flagship depot for the entire European continent, supported by the company's depots in London, UK; Bratislava, Slovakia; Kyiv, Ukraine; Minsk, Belarus; and Moscow, Russia.

"We've been doing business in Ireland for over 15 years, so it really made sense to establish a depot in Dublin," said Gulam Jaffer, Founder and President of Yourway. "We see a huge potential for growth across Europe over the next few years, which brings more opportunities to Yourway."

The new depot joins Yourway's existing network of 22 global depot locations, which in addition to the European locations mentioned above includes the company's headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and depots in Canada, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Israel, South Africa, India, China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. With this robust global network of GMP-compliant depots offering both ambient and temperature-controlled pallet and shelf locations and packaging capabilities, the company is well positioned to offer its integrated suite of services to support clinical trials anywhere in the world.

About Yourway

Yourway is the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager, providing a full range of primary and secondary clinical packaging, ancillary materials sourcing, logistics, storage and distribution, and premium courier services serving the global biopharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a global network of fully managed 22 GMP depots worldwide, Yourway is an agile and reliable partner with 25 years of experience. Visit https://www.yourway.com/.

Yourway’s new depot is strategically located at the Dublin Airport Logistics Park within proximity to the Dublin airport & major pharma players. (Image Source: Rohan Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Yourway logo (PRNewsfoto/Yourway) (PRNewswire)

