First-of-Its-Kind Selective Tissue Removal Patent Grant

BOSTON , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HydroCision Inc. announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, No. 11,278,305, titled "Selective Tissue Removal Treatment Device," for their TenJet device. TenJet is believed to be the first patented device allowing for the targeted removal of tendon tissue.

The patent covers the application of HydroCision's FluidJet technology for the treatment of chronic tendon pain. TenJet's tissue selectivity feature allows removal of pathologic tendon tissue while preserving adjacent healthy tendon, enabling quicker and less painful post-procedure rehabilitation.

TenJet extends the tools available to physicians to address degeneration and calcifications within tendons across all joints to be safely and effectively treated. Procedures using TenJet are minimally invasive, highly efficient, and can be performed in an outpatient procedure room setting. The entire procedure is conducted using real-time ultrasound image-guidance.

"Design and development of innovative medical devices can take multiple years of dedicated effort with the ultimate validation coming from its users. It has been truly rewarding to hear from physicians and patients that have benefitted from TenJet. No matter which tendon it is, after years of pain and multiple failed treatments, patients are finally able to return to a normal life," said Alain Tranchemontagne, CEO of HydroCision.

The new patent adds to HydroCision's portfolio of technologies and devices that utilize pressurized saline for tissue resection. These devices support a broad array of clinical applications that allow for minimally-invasive, targeted, and precise tissue resection, ultimately improving surgical outcomes across a range of medical specialties.

HydroCision, Inc is a privately held medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary FluidJet technology. The company has established a unique patent estate covering the use of fluid jets for precisely removing soft tissue without generating heat. Current commercial applications of its technology include the fields of wound care, urology, spine surgery, interventional pain, and orthopedic sports medicine.

