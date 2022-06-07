ComplySci launches webinar series for chief compliance officers and teams evaluating new compliance technology solutions

The company is set to host the first of a three-part webinar series to discuss best practices, recent consolidation among third-party tech providers and the dynamic regulatory environment on Wednesday, June 29, at 2 p.m. Eastern

NEW YORK , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance for the financial services sector, is launching a webinar series designed to provide chief compliance officers (CCOs) with guidance on how to analyze the impact of compliance technology changes, including those driven by the dynamic regulatory environment and M&A consolidation among third-party solutions providers.

"The proliferation of cryptocurrency, evolving cybersecurity risks, shifting reporting requirements and pressure for transparency places an unprecedented burden on CCOs and compliance professionals throughout the financial services industry," said ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu. "It is critical firms find a technology partner that is as conscientious and meticulous as they are. One that supports their business through detailed reporting and a commitment to outstanding customer service, while also providing scalability and driving continued growth despite the ever-changing regulatory landscape."

Three-part webinar series

The three-part series will provide an in-depth look at best practices in assessing potential technology solutions, when it is worth it to make a change, what to ask along the way and what to expect when implementing a new system.

The first webinar session, "A Fireside Chat: Transitioning Compliance Technology Solutions," will be Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Presenters include:

ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu .

Transamerica Life Insurance Company Enterprise Chief Compliance Officer Mark Pinocci .

RIA in a Box Senior Vice President, Compliance Operations General Counsel Chris DiTata .

ComplySci Vice President of Customer Success Taylor Johnson .

"We know compliance professionals like to consider things from every possible angle and we are here to help them do that as they evaluate technology options. Making the right choice is critical to a successful compliance program, and we want to give them the tools and knowledge they need to make the right choice – even if that isn't us," said Kadomatsu.

Those who register and attend will also be able to take advantage of a free consultation with a transition specialist to discuss firm-specific items and additional questions you may have about how to evaluate platform options and the internal processes that accompany any transition.

Other sessions will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. You can learn more about each session at complysci.com.

About ComplySci

ComplySci believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. The company's family of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the family of firms offer a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other Code of Ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

