Collars & Co. Teams Up with Golf Legend Sir Nick Faldo

Six-Time Major Golf Champion Signs on as the Menswear Brand's First-Ever Global Brand Ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collars & Co., a first-of-its-kind menswear brand and originator of the Dress Collar Polo™, today announced its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, Sir Nick Faldo, six-time Major golf champion and television commentator.

Known for his award-winning golf skills, on-air commentary for CBS and the Golf Channel, and signature British charm, Sir Nick Faldo is a legend on and off the golf course. Faldo and his dynamic 40-year career of climbing leaderboards with class and pushing the envelope with ease are synonymous with the Collars & Co. brand and its values. Through this new partnership with Collars & Co., Faldo will serve as the brand's Global Brand Ambassador, curating a collection of his go-to clothing items to wear from the boardroom to the golf course and everywhere in between – introducing the Sir Nick Faldo's Favorites collection. What's more, it's available just in time for Father's Day 2022.

"I discovered Collars & Co. a few months ago and became a genuine, repeat customer, so I'm delighted that I was asked to be the Global Brand Ambassador," said Sir Nick Faldo, Collars & Co. Global Brand Ambassador. "I always challenge myself to set the bar higher as a golfer, sports analyst, and a father. Now, my partnership with Collars & Co., once again, is taking things to the next level. The Dress Collar Polo helps me look great without worrying about wrinkles or dry cleaning, so I'm my most confident, engaged and best self."

Perfect for every type of Dad and father-figure alike, Collars & Co. is a first-of-its-kind men's fashion brand with a mission to provide high-quality clothing that looks great, feels amazing and is effortless to wear and clean. Launched in 2021 to address a whitespace in the menswear market, Collars & Co. is best known as the creator of the original Dress Collar Polo™, a never-before-seen product that combines the luxurious collar of a dress shirt with the breathable, wrinkle-free, machine washable benefits of a polo. This pairing of impeccable style with effortless ease and comfort quickly became the brand's best-selling hero product, captured the attention and loyalty of customers, and allowed Collars & Co. to catapult to mainstream success within its first year.

"We have admired Sir Nick Faldo for years and are excited to see this partnership come to life," said Justin Baer, CEO and Founder of Collars & Co. "He is classic and authentic, making him the perfect role model and a natural fit for the first ever Collars & Co. brand ambassador. With him on board, we'll further strengthen our position in the menswear category following our strong ecommerce growth to-date."

Sir Nick Faldo's Favorites collection is now available for purchase and includes 31 products in a variety of colors and styles starting at $64.99 and available in sizes S-4XL. For orders by June 19th, Father's Day, purchase by Monday, June 13th. For more information on Collars & Co., visit https://collarsandco.com/ and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Collars & Co.

Collars & Co. is a direct-to-consumer men's fashion brand. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Justin Baer to address a white space in the market, Collars & Co.'s signature Dress Collar Polo™ combines the luxury of a dress shirt with the ease of wear and wash of a polo for maximum style with maximum comfort. For more information on Collars & Co., visit https://collarsandco.com/ and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

