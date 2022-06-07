CirrusMD Announces FedRAMP "In-Process" Designation

Company will offer integrated telehealth platform and health-related solutions to federal government agencies

DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual primary care, today announced that its certification for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is "in process," through partnership the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Currently, CirrusMD delivers access to healthcare services to millions of Veterans throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Once FedRAMP Authorization is achieved, other government agencies and organizations will be able to securely access its integrated telehealth platform.

Through a national partnership, and its agreement with the prime contractor Iron Bow Technologies , CirrusMD and the VA continue to expand availability of VA Health Chat . This technology platform connects Veterans to VA healthcare team members for a full range of virtual care services via secure text.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and monitoring for cloud products and services. Its authorization process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services. Working with the VA and RISCpoint to coordinate progress with FedRAMP, CirrusMD has completed all preparatory steps and is targeting to be FedRAMP Authorized within 12 months of the In Process designation listing date.

"There is nothing quite as exciting as working with an organization whose mission resonates deeply with our firm's values," said Jacob Nix, CEO, RISCPoint. "It's an honor to partner with CirrusMD to expand their incredible impact on our nation's Veterans." Nix elaborated on the platform and team's approach: "The CirrusMD team has built something special from the start. Their talented team of developers and engineers have accomplished innovation while maintaining a Security by Design approach. This foundation allows us to build a sustainable FedRAMP program by integrating with their team and helping shift their best practices to align to a complex and nuanced standard such as FedRAMP. It's easy to see why CirrusMD is a leader in delivering secure, on-demand, virtual primary care."

RISCPoint Advisory Group assists organizations by providing custom-tailored security and compliance services, bringing together teams of the highest performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise.

"Working with the team of experts at RISCPoint has enabled us to advance efficiently toward FedRAMP authorization," said Kevin McElhinney, vice president of Engineering, CirrusMD. "We are revolutionizing the way whole-person care is delivered directly to patients, whenever and wherever they choose to receive it."

As a patient-centered digital service provider, CirrusMD follows the most stringent requirements for security, including HIPAA Compliance and HITRUST Certification.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multi-speciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to millions of users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans. Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: https://www.cirrusmd.com

About RISC Point

RISCPoint Advisory Group is an industry leader in providing custom-tailored security and compliance services. Founded with the vision to seamlessly integrate with teams, while utilizing only high-performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint has successfully served companies ranging from Fortune 10 to pre-Series A startups. To learn more, visit riscpoint.com/contact or call (888) 320-1327.

View original content:

SOURCE CirrusMD