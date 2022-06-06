SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, VEC, VSAT

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) 's merger with The Vertex Company. If you are a Vectrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) 's merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

