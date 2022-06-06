Laurel Bridge Software Announces New Capabilities at In-Person SIIM '22 Annual Meeting

NEWARK, Del., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, Inc., a provider of imaging software solutions that enables health systems to orchestrate their complex medical imaging workflows, announces the following new capabilities that are planned for 2022:

Laurel Bridge Software, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite

Support of TLS 1.3 for Windows Server 2022

Expanded Lighthouse features for centralized monitoring and management of Compass, Navigator, and Waypoint

Continued transition of Compass, Navigator, and Waypoint to a Web UI

Compass

Enhanced DICOM SR support with the option for configuring how duplicate SR measurements are managed

Expanded optional 'Immediate Mode' job operations to support ON-Start and ON-Fail job actions

Support for straightforward integration with a Master Patient Index (MPI) via Patient Identifier Cross-Reference (PIX) query processing

Navigator

Modernized look and feel consistent with all other Laurel Bridge product offerings

Extended scripting via C#

Expanded workflow models in addition to the standard priors fetching workflow model

Laurel Bridge Software will be exhibiting in-person in Booth #404 at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) annual meeting. Staff will be ready to discuss these new and forthcoming capabilities and how they extend the workflow orchestration capabilities of our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite.

In addition, Laurel Bridge Software is participating in a talk being given by Kyle Henson from Solis Mammography, June 9, at 3:45 during the virtual portion of the SIIM conference. It is titled, 'Enterprise Mammography Workflow: How One National Organization Automates Fetching and Routing to Support Distributed Clinical Workflows'. Kyle will discuss how Solis Mammography has benefitted from using Laurel Bridge workflow tools to automate critical mammography workflows on a national scale.

"We are excited to be exhibiting back in-person at this very important meeting. The opportunity to meet with our key constituents face-to-face is very valuable to building relationships with our customers," states Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge.

Laurel Bridge customers often refer to our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite as the "Swiss Army Knife" of medical imaging workflow because the components can be integrated in virtually limitless ways to solve numerous, and often unique, imaging workflow problems. It consists of the following:

Compass™ Routing Workflow Manager provides a scalable and robust architecture for routing DICOM objects and HL7 messages.

Navigator™ Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager solves complex enterprise imaging workflow problems, such as retrieving and normalizing imaging studies from multiple facilities, PACS or VNA systems.

Waypoint™ Encounter & Modality Worklist Manager consolidates and manages modality and encounter worklists across the enterprise.

Exodus™ - Migration and Consolidation Controller provides a comprehensive migration management solution.

Beacon™ Enterprise Study Q/C Manager enables normalization of patient and study demographics.

Lighthouse™ Centralized Monitoring and Management Platform centralizes monitoring and diagnosis of your Compass workflow managers.

AI Workflow Suite facilitates the fetching and routing of anonymized and re-identified patient information with AI algorithms.

About Laurel Bridge Software

Since 1999, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.LaurelBridge.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Greg Muller

Director, Business Development

Greg.Muller@LaurelBridge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LAUREL BRIDGE SOFTWARE, INC.