Dwell Magazine Presents Second Annual Andersen Bright Ideas Design Awards - Call for Entries Now Open

BAYPORT, Minn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Dwell Magazine, Andersen invites architects to submit entries for its second annual Bright Ideas Design Awards. The contest recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.

"As contemporary design continues to grow in favorability among homeowners, architects and builders, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Dwell again this year for the second annual Bright Ideas Design Awards," said Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Andersen Corporation. "Our homes are our sanctuaries — the places where we express our truest selves. At Andersen, we are inspired by the work of architects who create modern spaces designed to improve our daily lives through the use of windows and doors to increase natural light and bring in fresh air, welcoming a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle and connectivity to the outdoors."

The Bright Ideas Design Awards recognize the best newly completed projects submitted in two categories: single-family and multi-family, demonstrating an exceptional use of daylighting, environmentally responsible design, innovation, and contextually responsive to urban and natural environments.

Winners and runner-ups will be determined by an esteemed panel of judges:

Brandon Berg , Vice President of Research & Development at Andersen Corporation

William Hanley , Editor-in-Chief of Dwell

Jonathan Feldman , Feldman Architecture

Max Guo , Partner at AllThatIsSolid and Lecturer at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design

Delia Kenza , DeliaKenza Interiors

Frederick Tang , Frederick Tang Architecture

"The architects entering this contest not only drive industry trends, but help inform brands like Andersen what customers are craving," said Brandon Berg, vice president of research, development and innovation at Andersen Corporation, and member of the Bright Ideas Design Awards judging panel. "The talented creators of these projects continue to inspire our work to develop sought-after products that bring modern design to life."

Awards Criteria

The contest is open to licensed individual architects and firms around the world. The winning residential projects will be:

Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting.

Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials.

Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods.

Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings to ensure they fit into their environment.

"Daylight is an essential ingredient in a well-designed home," says William Hanley, Dwell's editor-in-chief. "We're excited to be continuing our relationship with Andersen and celebrating projects that demonstrate thoughtful and creative use of natural light."

Interested parties are invited to submit their projects for consideration between now and Friday, July 15, 2022. Dwell will name the winning projects on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in celebration of World Architecture Day. Selected projects will also be featured on Dwell.com and in the winter issue of Dwell Magazine.

For additional information, how to submit, and best practices, visit Dwell.com.

To learn more about the Andersen window and door product portfolio, architect-focused resources, and continuing education courses, visit AndersenWindows.com.

Follow the award conversation and see projects shared on Instagram using the hashtag #andersenbrightideas, as entrants choose to share them.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest begins at 12:00:01 pm PT on 6/1/22 and ends at 10:00:01 pm PT on 7/15/22. Open to licensed Architects who are current legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and who are at least 18 and age of majority at the time of entry. See the Official Rules here for detailed entry instructions, eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and other contest details. Winning entries may be featured in editorial coverage on Dwell.com and in Dwell magazine. Sponsor : Andersen Windows, Inc., 100 Fourth Avenue North, Bayport, MN 55003; Administrator : Dwell Media LLC, 595 Pacific Avenue, 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94133. Andersen Windows, Inc. collects certain categories of personal information and uses this information in various ways, including contest fulfillment, order fulfillment and providing product information and services to you. For more information, see: https://www.andersenwindows.com/support/privacy/.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at AndersenWindows.com.

