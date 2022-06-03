Provention Bio to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

RED BANK, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that management will participate in a corporate presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8th 2022 at 9:00 am EST in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.:

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information:

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation F.D. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contact:

Robert Doody, VP of Investor Relations

rdoody@proventionbio.com

484-639-7235

Media Contact:

Kaelan Hollon, VP, Corporate Communications

khollon@proventionbio.com

202-421-4921

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.